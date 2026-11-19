The Maine Women's Hockey Team lost to the #5 Northeastern Huskies 4-1 on Thursday, November 19th, snapping the Black Bears 5-game unbeaten streak.

The Huskies scored 1st, with 1:47 gone, but Maine answered with 6:32 gone in the 1st Period, to tie the score. Julie Jebouskova scored unassisted, her 4th goal of the season.

The game remained tied through the 2nd Period 1-1.

In the 3rd Period, the Huskies scored 3 times, at 3:20, 5:54 and then a power-play empty-netter with 26.9 seconds left to play.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play while Northeastern was 1-5.

Northeastern outshot Maine 44-17.

Kiia Lahtinen turned away 40 shots for Maine in goal.

Northeastern is now 11-1-2 overall and 8-0-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 7-7-1 overall and 4-2-1 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play on Friday night, November 20th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.