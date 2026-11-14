The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Holy Cross 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, November 14th to sweep the weekend series.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine came out and scored the game-winner with just 1:18 gone in the 2nd Period. Julie Jebouskova scored her 2nd goal of the season, on the power play, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Sade Sandilands.

With 8:05 left to play in the 2nd Period, Jebouskova scored again, her 2nd of the game, and 3rd of the season. She was assisted by Gracie Hanson and Lily Fetch.

Then with 4:07 left to play in the 2nd Period, Raegan Wurm scored her team-leading 5th goal of the season, on the power play, assisted by Jebouskova and Sundby.

Maine was 2-5 on the power play while Holy Cross was 0-3.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 30-19.

Kiia Lahtinen had 19 saves for the shutout for the Black Bears.

Holy Cross is now 3-8-4 overall and 1-6-1 in Hockey East. Maine is 7-6-1 overall and 4-1-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears travel to Boston to play Northeastern on Thursday, November 19th at 6 p.m. and Friday, November 19th at 7 p.m.