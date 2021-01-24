Maine Women’s Hockey Shuts Out BU 2-0 Sunday

A day after being nipped 1-0 in Boston, the UMaine Women's Hockey Team returned the favor, shutting out Boston University 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, January 24th.

The game was scoreless until the 17:44 mark in the 2nd Period when Kennedy Little scored. Less than 2 minutes later (1:46 to be exact) it was 2-0 as Rehel Enzler scored for the Black Bears.

Maine's Loryn Porter was stellar in net again, as she stopped 37 shots.

Maine had 21 shots on the afternoon

The Black Bears were 0-1 on the power play while the Terriers were 0-5

Maine is now 5-6-0 on the season while BU is 2-3-0

Maine will wait until Monday or Tuesday to find out who they'll play next weekend