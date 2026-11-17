Have you been to seen the Maine Women's Hockey Team play this season? They are off to one of their best starts, with a 7-6-1 overall record and a 4-1-1 record in Hockey East!

The Maine Women's Hockey Team is currently 4th in Hockey East, having played less conference games (6) than all their rivals with the exception of UConn and Vermont who have each played 6 games.

Hockey East Women's Standings as of November 17

1. Northeastern 22 points 7-0-1

2. UConn 17 points 5-0-1

3. Boston College 16 points 5-4-0

4. Maine 13 points 4-1-1

5 New Hampshire 10 points 3-4-1

5. Boston University 10 points 2-4-2

7. Providence 8 points 3-5-0

8. Merrimack 6 points 2-5-0

9. Vermont 5 points 1-4-1

10. Holy Cross 4 points 1-6-1

The Black Bears travel down to Boston this week to take on Northeastern on Thursday, November 19th at 6 p.m. and Friday, November 20th at 7 p.m. They are off Thanksgiving weekend and will return to the Alfond to play UNH on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 5th at 5 p.m.