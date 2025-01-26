Maine Women’s Hockey Sweeps UNH Winning 2-1 Friday and 4-3 Saturday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team swept UNH this weekend, winning Friday, January 24th 2-1 and Saturday, January 25th 4-3.

On Friday night UNH scored 1st, lighting the lamp just 2:22 gone in the 1st Period. Julia Cabral scored, assisted by Lucie Legro and Sara Boucher.

Maine answered with 7:41 gone in the 1st, when Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Elise Morphy

The game remained tied at 1-1 until just after the 3rd Period began. Lily Fetch scored for the Black Bears with 1:12 gone, assisted by Danielle Brunette and Courtney Colarullo.

Julia Bachetti had 19 saves including 13 saves in the scoreless 2nd Period, Sedona Blair had 24 saves for UNH

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while UNH was 0-1.

On Saturday there were 5 goals scored in the 1st Period, 3 by Maine.

Maine started the scoring with 2:04 gone in the game. Haley Ryan scored unassisted, on a breakaway, to put Maine up 1-0. It was her 1st goal of the year.

UNH answered at the 5:02 mark, when Brooke Hammer scored, assisted by Shea Verrier and Sara Boucher.

The Wildcats made it 2-1, when Alyson Hush scored on a power play, assisted by Verrier and Andi Calderone with 9:30 gone in the 1st Period.

Maine answered with their own power play goal, with 6:45 left to go in the 1st Period. Adriana Van De Leest scored, assisted by Stephanie Jacob and Mira Seregely. The score was 2-2.

Maine took a 3-2 lead just 43 seconds later. Raegan Wurm scored, assisted by Lila Shea.

UNH tied the score with 3:41 gone in the 2nd Period. Sadie Makokis scored, on the power play, assisted by Sara Boucher and Chavonne Truter.

Maine took the lead for good, with 2:36 left to go. Mikayla Boarder scored, assisted by Sam Morrison and Jamie Grinder.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while UNH was 2-5.

Maine outshot UNH 39-34. Julia Bachetti had 31 saves, including 17 in the 3rd period. Sedona Blair had 35 saves.

UNH is now 12-13-1 overall and 8-11-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 8-18-1 overall and 7-12-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is on the road this coming weekend, with a game at Providence College on Friday, January 31st at 2 p.m. and then a game on Saturday, February 1st at Holy Cross.