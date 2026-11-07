The Maine Women's Hockey Team tied 1-1 Boston University on Friday, November 6th in Boston. The Terriers won the shootout getting the extra point in Hockey East.

Maine scored 1st with just 6:44 gone in the 1st Period. Raegan Wurm scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Lulu Rucinski and Ali Altiman.

The score remained 1-0 until the 9:33 mark in the 3rd Period when Neely Nicholson scored a power play goal, assisted by Kailegh Quigg and Lexie Bertelsen.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play while BU was 1-6. The Black Bears were whistled for 7 penalties in the game.

BU outshot Maine 40-38

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine and turned away 39 shots.

Maine is now 4-6-1 overall and 1-1-1 in Hockey East. BU is 2-7-2 overall and 1-2-2 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NESN and ESPN+