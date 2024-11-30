Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to #1 Wisconsin 9-0 Friday

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the #1 team in the nation, the Wisconsin Badgers 9-0 on Friday night at The Alfond.

Wisconsin scored 4 goals in the 1st Period, 3 goals in the 2nd Period and 2 goals in the 3rd Period. They almost scored a 5th goal in the 1st Period with just seconds remaining before the referees waived it off because of high sticking.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while the Badgers were 2-3

Wisconsin outshot Maine 46-24.

Kiia Lahtinen started in goal for the Black Bears and had 24 saves, while allowing 7 goals. Madisyn Ryan came on for the 3rd Period and had 13 saves while allowing 2 goals.

Wisconsin is now 16-1-0 on the season while the Black Bears fall to 3-13-0. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday night, November 30th with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.

Maine will start Hockey East Conference play next weekend with a game against Boston University at 6 p.m. and then the University of Connecticut on Saturday, December 7th at 7 p.m. Both games will be at The Alfond.