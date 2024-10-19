Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to #15 Boston University 2-1

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to #15 Boston University 2-1 on Friday afternoon, October 18th in Boston.

All the scoring took place in the 1st period.

BU scored the 1st 2 goals, 53 seconds apart. At 12;14 Lola Reid scored, assisted by Julia Shaunessy and then at 13:09 Lilli Welcke scored, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Riley Walsh.

Maine was 0-3 on the powerplay, while Boston University was 0-5.

BU outshot the Black Bears 38-15.

Kiia Lahtinen making her 1st appearance for the Black Bears in net had 36 saves.

Callie Shanahan was in net for the Terriers and had 14 saves.

Maine is now 1-4-0 overall and 1-2-0 in Hockey East. BU is 3-3-0 overall and 3-1-0 in Hockey East.

Maine and BU will play again on Saturday, October 15th with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.

