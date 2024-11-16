Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to Northeastern 2-1

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to Northeastern 2-1 in a tight contest in Boston on Friday night, November 15th.

The Huskies scored 1st with 8:27 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Lily Shannon assisted by Tuva Kandell and Jules Constantinople.

The Black Bears answered with 3:37 left in the 1st Period, on a goal by Lily Fetch, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Jaidyn Britt. It was Fetch's 3rd goal of the season.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period and remained so, through the 2nd Period.

The Huskies scored the winning goal with 2:11 gone in the 3rd Period, on Shannon's 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Taze Thompson and Tuva Kandell.

The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play, while Northeastern was 0-5.

Maine outshot Northeastern 31-30

Kiia Kahtinen had 28 saves on the night for the Black Bears, while Lisa Johnson had 30 saves.

Maine is now 2-11-0 overall and 2-7-0 in Hockey East. Northeastern is 8-5-1 overall and 6-3-1 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet Saturday afternoon, November 16th with the puck dropping at 1 p.m.

