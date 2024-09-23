Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Ties UNH 2-2 in Exhibition [VIDEO]

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey skated to a 2-2 tie with the University of New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon in Durham.

UNH took a 1-0 lead with 4:10 gone in the 1st period on a goal by Sara Boucher, assisted by Kira Juodikis and Maddie Crowley-Cahill.

Then, with 12:38 gone in the 1st period, the Wildcats scored on a power play to make the score 2-0. Sadie Makokis scored, assisted by Julia Carbral and Alyson Hush.

The Black Bears scored their 1st goal of the 2024-25 season when Mikayla Boarder scored with 3 minutes left in the 1st period, assisted by Sam Morrison.

The score remained 2-1 until midway through the 2nd period when Boarder scored her 2nd goal of the game at the 10:06 mark. She was assisted by Brenna Curl and Lily Fetch.

Maine outshot UNH 45-29.

Both teams had 2 penalties for 4 minutes.

Maine played 3 different goaltenders, with each playing 1 period. Kiia Lahtinen started in net, allowing 2 goals and making 15 saves. Madisyn Ryan played the 2nd period and made 5 saves. Julia Bachetti played the 3rd period and 2 overtimes, making 7 saves.

Maine will open the regular season this Friday when they will host Quinnipiac in a weekend series with a game Friday night, September 27th at 6 p.m. and then on Saturday afternoon, September 28th at 3 p.m.

We are starting a Maine Women's Hockey Coach's Show with Coach Molly Engstrom. Be sure to check back online on Tuesday afternoon, September 25th for the 1st show.