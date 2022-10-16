Maine Women’s Soccer Plays Binghamton to 0-0 Draw

The Maine Women's Soccer Team played Binghamton to a scoreless 0-0 draw on Senior Recognition Day in Orono on Sunday, October 16th.

Maine outshot Binghamton 19-10, including 9 shots on goal compared to Binghamton''s 7. Maine also had the advantage in corners 4-1.

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for the Black Bears and earned the shutout.

Maine closes out the regular season at Bryant on Sunday, October 23rd at 1 p.m. Maine has earned a berth in the America East playoffs, with the Quarterfinals set to begin on Sunday, October 30th

Maine is now 7-2-5 overall and 3-0-4 in the America East.

