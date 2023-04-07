Maine’s Justin Courtney Promoted to Triple A Syracuse Mets

Former Maine Black Bear and Bangor Ram Justin Courtney's dream of playing in the Major Leagues took a step closer to reality when he was promoted to Triple A Syracuse in the New York Mets' organization.

Courtney was promoted from the Double A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on April 4th.

In 2022 pitching for High A and Double A, Courtney was 5-3 with a 4.13 ERA. He appeared in 39 games, pitching 54.1 innings. He walked 26 striking out 55.

As of Thursday, April 6th, he hadn't appeared in a game in the 2023 season.

Syracuse is off to a 3-2 start in the 2023 season. They start a 3-game series Friday, April 7th with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple A affiliate of the Washington Nationals!