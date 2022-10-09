Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title

Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI's Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Class C Team Scores were as follows

1. Maranacook - 334

2. St. Dom's 343

3. Dexter - 348

4. Fort Kent - 359

5. Mattanawcook Academy - 372

T6 - Spruce Mountain and GSA - 376

8. - Kents Hill - 381

9. Fort Fairfield - 386

10. Monmouth - 391

11. Winthrop - 400

12. Central Aroostook - 436

The Top 20 Boy's individual Scores were

1. Owen Moore - MCI 73

2. Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook 74

T3. Carson Prout - Washington, Trevor Dolbier - Rangley 76

T5. Alex Grimaldi - Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall - St. Dom's 77

7. Brayden Irish - Mattanawcook Academy 78

8. Chase Farnsworth - Dexter 79

9. Michael Bruce - Fort Fairfield 82

10. Ben Bourgoin - Dexter 83

T11 - Sheppard Brown - Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding - Orono 84

T13 - Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent, Ben Jewett - Maranacook, David Tuttle - Hodgdon 85

16. Brandon Chilton - Maranacook 86

T17 - Tyler Spugnardi - Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty - Dexter, Erik Jones - St. Dom's, Nick Pelletier - NYA 87

To see all the Individual Scores click HERE

Girls Flight

1. Jillian Plamondon - MCI 92

2. Maddy Prokopius - NYA 95

3. Reese Beaudoin - Monmouth 100

4.Elsa Theobold - Bucksport 107

T5. Abby Theriault - Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe - Winthrop 108

7. Laurel Sleeper - Mt. Abram 109

8. Elaine Yi - Kents Hill 110

9. Laela Heino - GSA 112

10 Grace Levesque - Monmouth 113

11. Molly Graham - Mattanawcook 116

12. Claire Prescott - Houlton 123

