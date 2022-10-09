Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title
Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI's Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
The Class C Team Scores were as follows
- 1. Maranacook - 334
- 2. St. Dom's 343
- 3. Dexter - 348
- 4. Fort Kent - 359
- 5. Mattanawcook Academy - 372
- T6 - Spruce Mountain and GSA - 376
- 8. - Kents Hill - 381
- 9. Fort Fairfield - 386
- 10. Monmouth - 391
- 11. Winthrop - 400
- 12. Central Aroostook - 436
The Top 20 Boy's individual Scores were
- 1. Owen Moore - MCI 73
- 2. Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook 74
- T3. Carson Prout - Washington, Trevor Dolbier - Rangley 76
- T5. Alex Grimaldi - Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall - St. Dom's 77
- 7. Brayden Irish - Mattanawcook Academy 78
- 8. Chase Farnsworth - Dexter 79
- 9. Michael Bruce - Fort Fairfield 82
- 10. Ben Bourgoin - Dexter 83
- T11 - Sheppard Brown - Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding - Orono 84
- T13 - Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent, Ben Jewett - Maranacook, David Tuttle - Hodgdon 85
- 16. Brandon Chilton - Maranacook 86
- T17 - Tyler Spugnardi - Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty - Dexter, Erik Jones - St. Dom's, Nick Pelletier - NYA 87
Girls Flight
- 1. Jillian Plamondon - MCI 92
- 2. Maddy Prokopius - NYA 95
- 3. Reese Beaudoin - Monmouth 100
- 4.Elsa Theobold - Bucksport 107
- T5. Abby Theriault - Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe - Winthrop 108
- 7. Laurel Sleeper - Mt. Abram 109
- 8. Elaine Yi - Kents Hill 110
- 9. Laela Heino - GSA 112
- 10 Grace Levesque - Monmouth 113
- 11. Molly Graham - Mattanawcook 116
- 12. Claire Prescott - Houlton 123
