Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title

Photo Chris Popper

Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI's Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Class C Team Scores were as follows

  • 1. Maranacook - 334
  • 2. St. Dom's 343
  • 3. Dexter - 348
  • 4. Fort Kent - 359
  • 5. Mattanawcook Academy - 372
  • T6 - Spruce Mountain and GSA - 376
  • 8. - Kents Hill - 381
  • 9. Fort Fairfield - 386
  • 10. Monmouth - 391
  • 11. Winthrop - 400
  • 12. Central Aroostook - 436

The Top 20 Boy's individual Scores were

  • 1. Owen Moore - MCI 73
  • 2. Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook 74
  • T3. Carson Prout - Washington, Trevor Dolbier - Rangley 76
  • T5. Alex Grimaldi - Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall - St. Dom's 77
  • 7. Brayden Irish - Mattanawcook Academy 78
  • 8. Chase Farnsworth - Dexter 79
  • 9. Michael Bruce - Fort Fairfield 82
  • 10. Ben Bourgoin - Dexter 83
  • T11 - Sheppard Brown - Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding - Orono 84
  • T13 - Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent, Ben Jewett - Maranacook, David Tuttle - Hodgdon 85
  • 16. Brandon Chilton - Maranacook 86
  • T17 - Tyler Spugnardi - Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty - Dexter, Erik Jones - St. Dom's, Nick Pelletier - NYA 87

To see all the Individual Scores click HERE

Girls Flight

  • 1. Jillian Plamondon - MCI 92
  • 2. Maddy Prokopius - NYA 95
  • 3. Reese Beaudoin - Monmouth 100
  • 4.Elsa Theobold - Bucksport 107
  • T5. Abby Theriault - Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe - Winthrop 108
  • 7. Laurel Sleeper - Mt. Abram 109
  • 8. Elaine Yi - Kents Hill 110
  • 9. Laela Heino - GSA 112
  • 10 Grace Levesque - Monmouth 113
  • 11. Molly Graham - Mattanawcook 116
  • 12. Claire Prescott - Houlton 123
https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3832653

