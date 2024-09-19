Mattanawcook Academy 177 Orono 200

The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Golf Team beat Orono 177-200 at Jato Highlands on Wednesday, September 18th.

Jason Curley from Orono was the medalist with the low round score of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Mattanawcook Academy

Abby Theriault 42

Andrew Oliver 43

James Trott 44

Hayden Savage 47

Jacoby Savage 48

True Weatherbee 48

Grant McEntyre 59

Orono

Jason Curley 40

Noah Schaff 46

Leo Hasbrouck 57

Oscar Brown 57

Collin Morrison 58

Cam Soderberg 58

Drew Simmons 59

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.

