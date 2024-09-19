Mattanawcook Academy 177 Orono 200
The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Golf Team beat Orono 177-200 at Jato Highlands on Wednesday, September 18th.
Jason Curley from Orono was the medalist with the low round score of 40.
Here are the individual scores
Mattanawcook Academy
- Abby Theriault 42
- Andrew Oliver 43
- James Trott 44
- Hayden Savage 47
- Jacoby Savage 48
- True Weatherbee 48
- Grant McEntyre 59
Orono
- Jason Curley 40
- Noah Schaff 46
- Leo Hasbrouck 57
- Oscar Brown 57
- Collin Morrison 58
- Cam Soderberg 58
- Drew Simmons 59
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.
