Mattanawcook Academy’s Addison Cyr Scores Her 1000th Point [VIDEO]
Congratulations to Mattanawcook Academy's Addison Cyr who scored her 1000th career basketball point against Dexter on Thursday, January 23rd.
Cyr, a junior, finished the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Mattanawcook Academy defeated Dexter 57-29.
Check out the video
Other 1000 point scorers at Mattanawacook Academy include:
- Kelly Walcott (1053)-1986
- Curtis Robertson (1401)-1987
- Derek Libbet (1269)-2008
- Brady Vose (1039)-2009
