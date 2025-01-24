Mattanawcook Academy’s Addison Cyr Scores Her 1000th Point [VIDEO]

Mattanawcook Academy&#8217;s Addison Cyr Scores Her 1000th Point [VIDEO]

January 23, 2025 Photo Jeremy Weatherbee

Congratulations to Mattanawcook Academy's Addison Cyr who scored her 1000th career basketball point against Dexter on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cyr, a junior, finished the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Mattanawcook Academy defeated Dexter 57-29.

Other 1000 point scorers at Mattanawacook Academy include:
  • Kelly Walcott (1053)-1986
  • Curtis Robertson (1401)-1987
  • Derek Libbet (1269)-2008
  • Brady Vose (1039)-2009
