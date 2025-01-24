Mattanawcook Academy’s Addison Cyr Scores Her 1000th Point [VIDEO]

Congratulations to Mattanawcook Academy's Addison Cyr who scored her 1000th career basketball point against Dexter on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cyr, a junior, finished the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Mattanawcook Academy defeated Dexter 57-29.

Check out the video

Other 1000 point scorers at Mattanawacook Academy include:

Kelly Walcott (1053)-1986

Curtis Robertson (1401)-1987

Derek Libbet (1269)-2008

Brady Vose (1039)-2009