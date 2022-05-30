MDI Baseball Sweeps Presque Isle 9-6 and 12-1

The MDI Baseball Team spent their Memorial Day on the bus and up in Presque Isle as they took on the Wildcats in a doubleheader that was postponed from Saturday. The Trojans won both games 9-6 and 12-1.

In Game 1 the Trojans won 9-6.

AJ Lozano started for MDI and went 6.1 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 6 runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out 9 and walked 3. Quentin Pileggi came on and retired the last 2 batters in the 7th to pick up the save, striking out 2.

Evan Chapman went 6.2 innings allowing 8 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2, allowing 6 hits. Jackson Maynard came on in relief, retiring the final batter. he allowed 2 hits and 1 run.

AJ Lozano helped himself at the plate. Batting leadoff he was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Joey Wellman-Clouse was 2-5 with a run batted in. Brendan Graves, Noah Keeley and Aidan Grant all had doubles for MDI. Quentin Pileggi had a single.

For the Wildcats Ethan Shaw, Connor Bell and Breygan Mahan each had 2 hits. Dacota Dube, Max Graves, Braden Doughty and John Boone each singled.

In Game 2 MDI won 12-1, in a 5-inning run ruled game.

Noah Keeley was on the mound for the Trojans and threw a 3-hitter. He struck out 5 and walked 2, allowing just the 1 run.

Ethan Shaw started for the Wildcats. He lasted 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5 and had 3 wild pitches. He also hit 2 batters. Dacota Dube pitched the 4th inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. John Boone pitched the 5th inning and allowed 1 run, and 1 hit, walking 1.

For MDI AJ Lozano was 2-2 with a double. Jay Haney was 2-3 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Quentin Pileggi, Joey Wellman-Clouse, and Aidan Grant all singled for MDI. The Trojans had 8 stolen bases with Lozano swiping 3 bases, Grant and Wellman-Clouse 2 bases each and Noah Keeley 1 base.

Evan Chapman had 2 of the Wildcat's 3 hits. Jackson Maynard had the other hit for Presque Isle.

MDI is now 8-7. They close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st at home against Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Day. 1st pitch will be at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-14. They close out the regular season on Tuesday, May 31st against Caribou, on Senior Recognition Night. 1st pitch will be at 7 p.m.