MDI Boys Basketball Falls to John Bapst 41-31 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team battled the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday afternoon December 11th at Hermon High School in the opening game of the 2021-22 season. MDI was close for most of the game before John Bapst pulled away in the 4th Quarter outscoring MDI 10-3.

John Bapst led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 31-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 9 points. 4 Trojans were tied with 4 points each. MDI was 2-6 from the free throw line. MDI sank 5 3-pointers. Laurendeau had 2 3's and Joey Minutolo, Charlie Parker and Evan Ankrom each had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Kevin Austin with a game-high 12 points. Eddardd Fiore had 10 points. The Crusaders were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is 0-1 and will play at Ellsworth on Wednesday, December 15th at 7 p.m. There will be seating capacity limitations in effect. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. The game will also be livestreamed on the Ellsworth High School Athletic You Tube Channel

John Bapst is 1-0 and will play host to Washington Academy on Wednesday, December 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 2021-22 8 9 11 3 31 John Bapst Crusaders Boys 9 10 12 10 41

Box Score

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Spencer Laurendau 1 9 3 1 2 1 3 3 12 Joey Minutolo 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 22 Ben Lipski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 1 4 1 0 1 1 3 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 32 Kadin Reed 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 34 John Bennett 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 TOTALS 1 31 12 7 5 2 6 10

John Bapst

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 20 Jordan Kimball 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 Nick Chaffee 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 Levi Peterson 1 4 2 2 0 0 1 3 23 Eddardd Fiore 1 10 3 3 0 4 6 3 25 Jon Pangburn 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 Kevin Austin 1 12 6 6 0 0 0 0 31 Zach Norman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Andy Czapiga 1 7 2 2 0 3 3 0 44 Loga McMahon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Corey Butler 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 51 Camren Barker 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 41 17 17 - 7 10 11

