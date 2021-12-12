MDI Boys Basketball Falls to John Bapst 41-31 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team battled the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday afternoon December 11th at Hermon High School in the opening game of the 2021-22 season. MDI was close for most of the game before John Bapst pulled away in the 4th Quarter outscoring MDI 10-3.

John Bapst led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 31-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 9 points. 4 Trojans were tied with 4 points each. MDI was 2-6 from the free throw line. MDI sank 5 3-pointers. Laurendeau had 2 3's and Joey Minutolo, Charlie Parker and Evan Ankrom each had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Kevin Austin with a game-high 12 points. Eddardd Fiore had 10 points. The Crusaders were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is 0-1 and will play at Ellsworth on Wednesday, December 15th at 7 p.m. There will be seating capacity limitations in effect. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. The game will also be livestreamed on the Ellsworth High School Athletic You Tube Channel

John Bapst is 1-0 and will play host to Washington Academy on Wednesday, December 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys 2021-228911331
John Bapst Crusaders Boys910121041

Box Score

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Spencer Laurendau19312133
12Joey Minutolo13101000
14Harley Henderson10000000
20AJ Lozano14220001
22Ben Lipski10000000
24Charlie Parker14101132
30Jack Hodgdon10000001
32Kadin Reed14220002
34John Bennett10000000
40Ethan Sosa10000000
42Evan Ankrom13101000
44Alex Gray14220001
TOTALS13112752610

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
20Jordan Kimball12110001
21  Nick Chaffee12110001
22Levi Peterson14220013
23Eddardd Fiore110330463
25Jon Pangburn10000003
30Kevin Austin112660000
31Zach Norman10000000
41Andy Czapiga17220330
44Loga McMahon10000000
50Corey Butler14220000
51Camren Barker10000000
52Hayden Bay10000000
TOTALS1411717-71011
MDI-John Bapst Boys December 11, 2021

 

