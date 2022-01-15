MDI Boys Beat Houlton In the Dark 62-45 [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Trojans beat the Houlton Shiretowners 62-45 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium with the game called with about 1:15 left, because of a power outage.

MDI was leading when first the scoreboards went out, and then a few seconds later, half the gym, and a moment later the entire gym was plunged into darkness with the emergency lighting kicking in. After about 10 minutes and the student section signing "Party in the USA" while swinging their phones back in forth to provide illumination the game was called.

MDI led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton held MDI scoreless for the first 4:30 of the 3rd Quarter climbing to within 2 points, before MDI extended their lead to 14 points 48-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Photo Chris Popper
MDI was led by Alex Gray who had a season high 17 points. Spencer Laurendeau finished with 15 points and AJ Lozano had 11 points. The Trojans were 10-18 from the free throw line, including going 8-13 in the 4th quarter. MDI had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 from Lozano and 1 each from Spencer Laurendeau and Charlie Parker

Photo Chris Popper
Houlton was led by Gage Bartlett and Isaiah Ervin who each finished with 10 points. The Shiretowners were 6-17 from the free throw line and hd 3 3-pointers, 2 by Bartlett and 1 by Thadon Gentle.

MDI is now 2-7 and will next play Old Town at Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton is now 3-5 and hosts Bucksport on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Boys1112111145
MDI Boys1617151462

Box Score

Houlton

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Collin Moody000000
4Isaiah Gentle522012
10Brandon Barton000000
11Jay Tweedie000000
12Cody Johnston944012
14Gage Bartlett1042201
15Caleb Solomon833023
20Jadon Gentle000002
22Isaiah Ervin1044024
24Garrett Harvey000001
30Thadon Gentle310102
32Bronson Hanning000000
34Zach Ervin000000
43Zach Ervin000000
TOTALS4518153617

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau1554147
12Joey Minutolo622023
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano1142212
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker521100
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed000000
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray1777036
50John Bennett633000
TOTALS62242041018
