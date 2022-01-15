MDI Boys Beat Houlton In the Dark 62-45 [RESULTS]

The MDI Trojans beat the Houlton Shiretowners 62-45 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium with the game called with about 1:15 left, because of a power outage.

MDI was leading when first the scoreboards went out, and then a few seconds later, half the gym, and a moment later the entire gym was plunged into darkness with the emergency lighting kicking in. After about 10 minutes and the student section signing "Party in the USA" while swinging their phones back in forth to provide illumination the game was called.

MDI led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton held MDI scoreless for the first 4:30 of the 3rd Quarter climbing to within 2 points, before MDI extended their lead to 14 points 48-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Alex Gray who had a season high 17 points. Spencer Laurendeau finished with 15 points and AJ Lozano had 11 points. The Trojans were 10-18 from the free throw line, including going 8-13 in the 4th quarter. MDI had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 from Lozano and 1 each from Spencer Laurendeau and Charlie Parker

Houlton was led by Gage Bartlett and Isaiah Ervin who each finished with 10 points. The Shiretowners were 6-17 from the free throw line and hd 3 3-pointers, 2 by Bartlett and 1 by Thadon Gentle.

MDI is now 2-7 and will next play Old Town at Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton is now 3-5 and hosts Bucksport on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Boys 11 12 11 11 45 MDI Boys 16 17 15 14 62

Box Score

Houlton

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Collin Moody 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Isaiah Gentle 5 2 2 0 1 2 10 Brandon Barton 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jay Tweedie 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Cody Johnston 9 4 4 0 1 2 14 Gage Bartlett 10 4 2 2 0 1 15 Caleb Solomon 8 3 3 0 2 3 20 Jadon Gentle 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 Isaiah Ervin 10 4 4 0 2 4 24 Garrett Harvey 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 Thadon Gentle 3 1 0 1 0 2 32 Bronson Hanning 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Zach Ervin 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Zach Ervin 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 18 15 3 6 17

MDI