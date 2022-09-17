MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet

The MDI Boys' Cross Country Team came in 1st, GSA 2nd, and Ellsworth and Sumner 3rd at the Cross Country Meet hosted by GSA in Blue Hill on Friday, September 16th

The Team Totals were

MDI - 49

GSA - 59

Ellsworth - 80

Sumner - 80

Bucksport - 110

Calais - 162

The Top 10 finishers were

William Hileman - Bucksport 14:56.37 Kaleb Colson - Sumner 15;12.16 Sam York - MDI 15:25.55 Ren Salisbury - Sumner 16:14.13 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 16:26.77 Liam McKernan - MDI 16:35.46 Andrew Hipsky - GSA 16:53.29 Gage Bruns - Bucksport 16:53.65 Thomas Norgang - GSA 17:04.76 Matthew Cormier - Ellsworth 17:17.62

To see all the results click HERE

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!