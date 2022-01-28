MDI Boys Defeat Caribou 61-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 28, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Boys Basketball Team didn't return to the school until close to 11:30 Thursday night, after their 77-73 overtime loss to Presque Isle up in the County. Friday afternoon they showed no signs of fatigue running away with a 61-38 victory over the Caribou Vikings in Bar Harbor.

MDI led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they outscored Caribou 22-13 to take a 46-27 lead.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed and Charlie Parker, each of whom had 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points. The Trojans were 4-7 from the free throw and had 9 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kadin Reed had 3 3's, Charlie Parker had 2 3's and Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Jack Hodgdon and Ethan Sosa each had a 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with 13 points. Avery Thibodeau had 8 points. The Vikings were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Thibodeau, Lapointe and Ari Planteeach had 2 3's, and Reece Cavagnaro had 1 3-pointer

MDi is now 3-11 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, February 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 3-9 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Boys68131138
MDI Boys159221561

Box Score

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Ari Plante620200
5Braden Sargent422002
10Reece Cavagnaro310102
12Logan Griffith000000
20Dylan Bouchard000000
22Tristan Robbins211000
24Kaymen Sargent211000
30Alex Levesque000000
32Liam Dee000000
34Avery Thibodeau831202
42Wesley Lapointe1342233
44Jameson Leahy000000
54Caleb Espling000000
TOTALS38147739

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau943100
12Joey Minutolo732100
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano411022
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker1142212
30Jack Hodgdon832112
32Kadin Reed1141301
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa310100
42Evan Ankrom000000
44Alex Gray844000
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS612415947

 

MDI-Caribou Boys Basketball

The MDI Boys Basketball Team played host to Caribou on Friday, January 28, 2022
