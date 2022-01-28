MDI Boys Defeat Caribou 61-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team didn't return to the school until close to 11:30 Thursday night, after their 77-73 overtime loss to Presque Isle up in the County. Friday afternoon they showed no signs of fatigue running away with a 61-38 victory over the Caribou Vikings in Bar Harbor.
MDI led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they outscored Caribou 22-13 to take a 46-27 lead.
MDI was led by Kadin Reed and Charlie Parker, each of whom had 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points. The Trojans were 4-7 from the free throw and had 9 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kadin Reed had 3 3's, Charlie Parker had 2 3's and Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Jack Hodgdon and Ethan Sosa each had a 3-pointer.
Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with 13 points. Avery Thibodeau had 8 points. The Vikings were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Thibodeau, Lapointe and Ari Planteeach had 2 3's, and Reece Cavagnaro had 1 3-pointer
MDi is now 3-11 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, February 1st at 6:30 p.m.
Caribou is now 3-9 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Boys
|6
|8
|13
|11
|38
|MDI Boys
|15
|9
|22
|15
|61
Box Score
Caribou
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Ari Plante
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Braden Sargent
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Reece Cavagnaro
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Logan Griffith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dylan Bouchard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Tristan Robbins
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kaymen Sargent
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Alex Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Alex Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Liam Dee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Avery Thibodeau
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|42
|Wesley Lapointe
|13
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|44
|Jameson Leahy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Caleb Espling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|38
|14
|7
|7
|3
|9
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|32
|Kadin Reed
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|50
|John Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|61
|24
|15
|9
|4
|7