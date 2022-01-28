MDI Boys Defeat Caribou 61-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team didn't return to the school until close to 11:30 Thursday night, after their 77-73 overtime loss to Presque Isle up in the County. Friday afternoon they showed no signs of fatigue running away with a 61-38 victory over the Caribou Vikings in Bar Harbor.

MDI led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they outscored Caribou 22-13 to take a 46-27 lead.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed and Charlie Parker, each of whom had 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points. The Trojans were 4-7 from the free throw and had 9 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kadin Reed had 3 3's, Charlie Parker had 2 3's and Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Jack Hodgdon and Ethan Sosa each had a 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with 13 points. Avery Thibodeau had 8 points. The Vikings were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Thibodeau, Lapointe and Ari Planteeach had 2 3's, and Reece Cavagnaro had 1 3-pointer

MDi is now 3-11 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, February 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 3-9 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Boys 6 8 13 11 38 MDI Boys 15 9 22 15 61

Box Score

Caribou

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Ari Plante 6 2 0 2 0 0 5 Braden Sargent 4 2 2 0 0 2 10 Reece Cavagnaro 3 1 0 1 0 2 12 Logan Griffith 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Dylan Bouchard 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Tristan Robbins 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Kaymen Sargent 2 1 1 0 0 0 30 Alex Levesque 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Alex Levesque 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Liam Dee 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Avery Thibodeau 8 3 1 2 0 2 42 Wesley Lapointe 13 4 2 2 3 3 44 Jameson Leahy 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 Caleb Espling 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 38 14 7 7 3 9

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 9 4 3 1 0 0 12 Joey Minutolo 7 3 2 1 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 4 1 1 0 2 2 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 11 4 2 2 1 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 8 3 2 1 1 2 32 Kadin Reed 11 4 1 3 0 1 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 3 1 0 1 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 8 4 4 0 0 0 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 61 24 15 9 4 7