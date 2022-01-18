MDI Boys Fall to Old Town 55-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys fell to the Old Town Coyotes 55-48 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.
Old Town led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Caron Ellis with 15 points while Braydon Brown had 14 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers on the night. Carson Ellis, Braydon Brown and Isaac Hayes each had 2 3-pointers.
MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with a game-high 25 points. AJ Lozano had 8 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Laurendeau had 3 3-pointers, Lozano had 2 3-pointers and Charlie Parker and Evan Ankrom each had a 3-pointer.
Old Town is 8-3 and plays at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd
MDI is 2-8 and plays host to Winslow on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|12
|11
|7
|18
|48
|Old Town Boys
|17
|16
|10
|12
|55
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|25
|10
|7
|3
|2
|5
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kadin Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|50
|John Bennett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|48
|18
|11
|7
|5
|9
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Braydon Brown
|14
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Isaac Hayes
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Carson Ellis
|15
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Josh Harvey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Renato Fernandes
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gabe Gifford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Emmitt Byther
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Grayson Thibeault
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Logan Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brendan Mahaney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kyle Paradis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Aiden Gromm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Brayden Farmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Wyatt Byther
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|55
|22
|16
|6
|5
|9
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos