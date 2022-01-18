MDI Boys Fall to Old Town 55-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

MDI Boys Fall to Old Town 55-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 18, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Boys fell to the Old Town Coyotes 55-48 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.

Old Town led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Caron Ellis with 15 points while Braydon Brown had 14 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers on the night. Carson Ellis, Braydon Brown and Isaac Hayes each had 2 3-pointers.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with a game-high 25 points. AJ Lozano had 8 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Laurendeau had 3 3-pointers, Lozano had 2 3-pointers and Charlie Parker and Evan Ankrom each had a 3-pointer.

Old Town is 8-3 and plays at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd

MDI is 2-8 and plays host to Winslow on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys121171848
Old Town Boys1716101255

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau25107325
12Joey Minutolo200022
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano831200
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker521100
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed000000
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom310100
44Alex Gray311012
50John Bennett211000
TOTALS481811759

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Braydon Brown1453223
3Isaac Hayes720212
5Carson Ellis1564212
11Josh Harvey000000
13Renato Fernandes844000
23Gabe Gifford000000
25Emmitt Byther944012
31Grayson Thibeault211000
31Logan Brown000000
34Brendan Mahaney000000
41Kyle Paradis000000
43Aiden Gromm000000
45Brayden Farmer000000
51Wyatt Byther000000
TOTALS552216659

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Old Town Boys Basketball

The MDI Boys Basketball Team traveled up to Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th to play the Coyotes
Categories: Articles, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top