MDI Boys Fall to Old Town 55-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys fell to the Old Town Coyotes 55-48 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.

Old Town led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Caron Ellis with 15 points while Braydon Brown had 14 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers on the night. Carson Ellis, Braydon Brown and Isaac Hayes each had 2 3-pointers.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with a game-high 25 points. AJ Lozano had 8 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Laurendeau had 3 3-pointers, Lozano had 2 3-pointers and Charlie Parker and Evan Ankrom each had a 3-pointer.

Old Town is 8-3 and plays at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd

MDI is 2-8 and plays host to Winslow on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 12 11 7 18 48 Old Town Boys 17 16 10 12 55

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 25 10 7 3 2 5 12 Joey Minutolo 2 0 0 0 2 2 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 8 3 1 2 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 5 2 1 1 0 0 30 Jack Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 3 1 0 1 0 0 44 Alex Gray 3 1 1 0 1 2 50 John Bennett 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 48 18 11 7 5 9

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Braydon Brown 14 5 3 2 2 3 3 Isaac Hayes 7 2 0 2 1 2 5 Carson Ellis 15 6 4 2 1 2 11 Josh Harvey 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Renato Fernandes 8 4 4 0 0 0 23 Gabe Gifford 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Emmitt Byther 9 4 4 0 1 2 31 Grayson Thibeault 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Logan Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Brendan Mahaney 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kyle Paradis 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Aiden Gromm 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Brayden Farmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Wyatt Byther 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 55 22 16 6 5 9

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos