MDI Boys Fall to Orono 55-44 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team dug themselves too big of a hole Saturday afternoon in Bar Harbor, falling to the Orono Red Riots 55-44, despite outscoring Orono 33-20 in the 2nd Half.

Orono led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI cut the lead to 20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 46-26 and got within 9 points late in the 4th Quarter but the deficit was too big.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who finished with a game high 24 points. He was a 1-man wrecking crew in the 1st Quarter, scoring 16 points including 3 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter. Ben Francis had 7 points. The Red Riots were 7-10 from the free throw line. Orono sank 6 3-pointers. Pierce Walston had 3 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding had 2 3-pointers, and Cadon Gray sank the other.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo each of whom had 14 points. Laurendeau had 8 points in the 4th Quarter and Minutolo scored all his 14 points in the 2nd Half, sinking 4 3-pointers. MDI was 8-13 from the free thow line. They had 8 3-pointers. Minutolo had 4 3's, Laurendeau sank 2 3's and Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each had 1.

Orono is now 3-0. The Red Riots will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

MDI is now 0-3. The Trojans travel up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 22 13 11 9 55 MDI Boys 5 6 15 18 44

Box Score

Orono

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Lucas Allen 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 2 12 Pierce Walston 1 24 8 5 3 5 6 1 14 Cadon Gray 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Ellis Spaulding 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 2 20 Cadin Ewer Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ben Francis 1 7 3 3 0 1 1 0 30 Javier Santiago 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 32 Will Francis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 Kase Walston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 40 Sebastian Vanidestine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 Adam Sherman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 Mason Kenney 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 50 Noah Schaff 1 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 1 55 21 15 6 7 10 14

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Spencer Laurendau 1 14 5 3 2 2 3 3 12 Joey Minutolo 1 14 4 0 4 2 2 1 14 Harley Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 Ben Lipski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 30 Jack Hodgdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 32 Kadin Reed 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 3 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 40 Ethan Sosa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 1 5 1 0 1 2 6 0 50 John Bennett 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 44 14 6 8 8 13 13

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

