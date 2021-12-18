MDI Boys Fall to Orono 55-44 [PHOTOS/STATS]
The MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team dug themselves too big of a hole Saturday afternoon in Bar Harbor, falling to the Orono Red Riots 55-44, despite outscoring Orono 33-20 in the 2nd Half.
Orono led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI cut the lead to 20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 46-26 and got within 9 points late in the 4th Quarter but the deficit was too big.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston who finished with a game high 24 points. He was a 1-man wrecking crew in the 1st Quarter, scoring 16 points including 3 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter. Ben Francis had 7 points. The Red Riots were 7-10 from the free throw line. Orono sank 6 3-pointers. Pierce Walston had 3 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding had 2 3-pointers, and Cadon Gray sank the other.
MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo each of whom had 14 points. Laurendeau had 8 points in the 4th Quarter and Minutolo scored all his 14 points in the 2nd Half, sinking 4 3-pointers. MDI was 8-13 from the free thow line. They had 8 3-pointers. Minutolo had 4 3's, Laurendeau sank 2 3's and Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each had 1.
Orono is now 3-0. The Red Riots will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
MDI is now 0-3. The Trojans travel up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Orono Boys
|22
|13
|11
|9
|55
|MDI Boys
|5
|6
|15
|18
|44
Box Score
Orono
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Lucas Allen
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|Pierce Walston
|1
|24
|8
|5
|3
|5
|6
|1
|14
|Cadon Gray
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ellis Spaulding
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Cadin Ewer Cousins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ben Francis
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|30
|Javier Santiago
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Will Francis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|Kase Walston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|Adam Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|Mason Kenney
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Noah Schaff
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|55
|21
|15
|6
|7
|10
|14
MDI
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|1
|14
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|1
|14
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Harley Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Ben Lipski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Kadin Reed
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|50
|John Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|44
|14
|6
|8
|8
|13
|13
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos