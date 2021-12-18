MDI Boys Fall to Orono 55-44 [PHOTOS/STATS]

MDI-Orono Boys December 18, 2021 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team dug themselves too big of a hole Saturday afternoon in Bar Harbor, falling to the Orono Red Riots 55-44, despite outscoring Orono 33-20 in the 2nd Half.

Orono led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI cut the lead to 20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 46-26 and got within 9 points late in the 4th Quarter but the deficit was too big.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who finished with a game high 24 points. He was a 1-man wrecking crew in the 1st Quarter, scoring 16 points including 3 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter. Ben Francis had 7 points. The Red Riots were 7-10 from the free throw line. Orono sank 6 3-pointers.  Pierce Walston had 3 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding had 2 3-pointers, and Cadon Gray sank the other.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo each of whom had 14 points. Laurendeau had 8 points in the 4th Quarter and Minutolo scored all his 14 points in the 2nd Half, sinking 4 3-pointers. MDI was 8-13 from the free thow line. They had 8 3-pointers. Minutolo had 4 3's, Laurendeau sank 2 3's and Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each had 1.

Orono is now 3-0. The Red Riots will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

MDI is now 0-3. The Trojans travel up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio

Line Score

1234T
Orono Boys221311955
MDI Boys56151844

Box Score

Orono

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Lucas Allen15220112
12Pierce Walston124853561
14Cadon Gray15211000
20Ellis Spaulding16202002
20Cadin Ewer Cousins10000000
24Ben Francis17330110
30Javier Santiago12110002
32Will Francis10000001
34Kase Walston10000001
40Sebastian Vanidestine10000001
42Adam Sherman10000002
44Mason Kenney12110000
50Noah Schaff14220022
TOTALS1552115671014

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Spencer Laurendau114532233
12Joey Minutolo114404221
14Harley Henderson10000000
20AJ Lozano10000001
22Ben Lipski10000000
24Charlie Parker13101003
30Jack Hodgdon10000001
32Kadin Reed16220223
34Joey Wellman-Clouse10000001
40Ethan Sosa10000000
42Evan Ankrom12110000
44Alex Gray15101260
50John Bennett10000000
TOTALS144146881313

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Orono Boys Basketball December 18, 2021

