MDI Boys Fall to Washington Academy 49-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Washington Academy used a strong 3rd Quarter, outscoring the MDI Boys Basketball Team 22-12 to beat the Trojans 49-41 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Saturday, February 5th.

MDI led 7-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 18-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Thanks to their 22-12 advantage in the 3rd Quarter the Raiders led 33-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Joey Minutolo with 10 points. Charlie Parker and Kadin Reed finished with 7 points each. The Trojans were 6-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Minutolo had 2 3's, while Charlie Parker, Kadin Reed and Evan Ankrom each tossed in a 3-pointer for MDI

Washington Academy was led by Ayden Wannamacher who had a game-high 19 points, with 17 of them coming in the 2nd Half. Ezekial Olivares had 12 points. The Raiders were 9-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Donovan Marzoll, Ayden Wannamacher, Ezekial Olivares and Logan Robinson each had a 3-pointer for Washington Academy.

MDI is now 13-14 with 1 game remaining. They play at home against Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. on Senior Recognition Night. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Washington Academy is 5-10 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Bucksport on Monday, February 7th and then close out the season at Caribou on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 6 5 22 16 49 MDI Boys 7 11 12 11 41

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Logan Robinson 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 Ethan Hicks 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 Ezekiel Olivares 12 4 3 1 3 8 12 Ayden Wannemacher 19 7 6 1 4 4 14 Donavan Marzoll 7 3 2 1 0 1 20 Tristan Hicks 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Max Cates 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Russell Kirsham 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Brandon Porter 6 2 2 0 2 2 35 Ben Griffin 2 1 1 0 0 2 40 Lorenzo Azzi 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Gabe Leighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 49 18 14 4 9 20

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 5 2 2 0 1 2 12 Joey Minutolo 10 3 1 2 2 2 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 7 2 1 1 2 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 7 3 2 1 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 3 1 0 1 0 0 44 Alex Gray 5 2 2 0 1 2 50 John Bennett 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 41 15 10 5 6 8