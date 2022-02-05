MDI Boys Fall to Washington Academy 49-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

MDI Boys Fall to Washington Academy 49-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 5, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

Washington Academy used a strong 3rd Quarter, outscoring the MDI Boys Basketball Team 22-12 to beat the Trojans 49-41 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Saturday, February 5th.

MDI led 7-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 18-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Thanks to their 22-12 advantage in the 3rd Quarter the Raiders led 33-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Joey Minutolo with 10 points. Charlie Parker and Kadin Reed finished with 7 points each. The Trojans were 6-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Minutolo had 2 3's, while Charlie Parker, Kadin Reed and Evan Ankrom each tossed in a 3-pointer for MDI

Washington Academy was led by Ayden Wannamacher who had a game-high 19 points, with 17 of them coming in the 2nd Half. Ezekial Olivares had 12 points. The Raiders were 9-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Donovan Marzoll, Ayden Wannamacher, Ezekial Olivares and Logan Robinson each had a 3-pointer for Washington Academy.

MDI is now 13-14 with 1 game remaining. They play at home against Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. on Senior Recognition Night. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Washington Academy is 5-10 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Bucksport on Monday, February 7th and then close out the season at Caribou on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Boys65221649
MDI Boys711121141

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Logan Robinson310100
5Ethan Hicks000003
10Ezekiel Olivares1243138
12Ayden Wannemacher1976144
14Donavan Marzoll732101
20Tristan Hicks000000
22Max Cates000000
23Russell Kirsham000000
33Brandon Porter622022
35Ben Griffin211002
40Lorenzo Azzi000000
44Gabe Leighton000000
TOTALS4918144920

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau522012
12Joey Minutolo1031222
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano211000
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker721122
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed732100
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom310100
44Alex Gray522012
50John Bennett211000
TOTALS411510568

 

MDI-Washington Academy Boys Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Washington Academy on Saturday afternoon, February 5th
Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top