MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 53-47 [STATS&PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team got within 2 points in the 4th Quarter but ultimately fell to the Winslow Black Raiders 53-47 on Saturday, January 22nd in Bar Harbor.

Winslow ;ed 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Raiders led 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Joey Minutolo with 15 points while Charlie Parker had 14 points .. The Trojans were 4-12 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Minutolo and Parker had 2 3-pointers each, and Jack Hodgdon had MDI's other 3-pointer. (Note the initial story had Minutolo with 13 points)

Winslow was led by Jason Reynolds who had a game high 25 points, while Andrew Poulin had 20 points. The Black Raiders were 15-23 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Reynolds having 2 3-pointes, and Poulin and Nicholas Girard 1 each for Winslow.

MDI is now 2-9 and will host Hermon on Wednesday night, January 26th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Winslow is now 8-2 and will play at Lawrence on Tuesday, January 25th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Boys 15 12 11 15 53 MDI Boys 11 9 9 18 47

Box Score

Winslow

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Nicholas Girard 3 1 0 1 0 2 3 David Doughty 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Lucas Boucher 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Tyler Brockway 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Talon Loftus 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Matt Quirion 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Zak King 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Braden Rodrigue 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Braden Laramee 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kris Loubier 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ethan Loubier 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Andrew Poulin 20 5 4 1 9 11 33 Antoine Akoa 3 1 1 0 1 4 40 Jason Reynolds 25 9 7 2 5 6 44 Evan Bourget 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 53 17 13 4 15 23

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Joey Minutolo 15 6 4 2 1 2 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 14 6 4 2 0 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 3 1 0 1 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 4 1 1 0 2 4 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 6 3 3 0 0 2 50 John Bennett 3 1 1 0 1 2 TOTALS 47 19 14 5 4 12