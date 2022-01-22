MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 53-47 [STATS&PHOTOS]

MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 53-47 [STATS&#038;PHOTOS]

January 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Boys Basketball Team got within 2 points in the 4th Quarter but ultimately fell to the Winslow Black Raiders 53-47 on Saturday, January 22nd in Bar Harbor.

Winslow ;ed 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Raiders led 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Joey Minutolo with 15 points while Charlie Parker had 14 points .. The Trojans were 4-12 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Minutolo and Parker had 2 3-pointers each, and Jack Hodgdon had MDI's other 3-pointer. (Note the initial story had Minutolo with 13 points)

Winslow was led by Jason Reynolds who had a game high 25 points, while Andrew Poulin had 20 points. The Black Raiders were 15-23 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Reynolds having 2 3-pointes, and Poulin and Nicholas Girard 1 each for Winslow.

MDI is now 2-9 and will host Hermon on Wednesday night, January 26th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Winslow is now 8-2 and will play at Lawrence on Tuesday, January 25th.

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Boys1512111553
MDI Boys11991847

Box Score

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Nicholas Girard310102
3David Doughty000000
5Lucas Boucher000000
10Tyler Brockway211000
12Talon Loftus000000
14Matt Quirion000000
15Zak King000000
20Braden Rodrigue000000
21Braden Laramee000000
23Kris Loubier000000
24Ethan Loubier000000
30Andrew Poulin20541911
33Antoine Akoa311014
40Jason Reynolds2597256
44Evan Bourget000000
TOTALS53171341523

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau000000
12Joey Minutolo1564212
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano000000
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker1464202
30Jack Hodgdon310100
32Kadin Reed411024
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray633002
50John Bennett311012
TOTALS4719145412

MDI-Winslow Boys

The MDI Trojans played host to Winslow on Saturday, January 22, 2022
