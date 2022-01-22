MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 53-47 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team got within 2 points in the 4th Quarter but ultimately fell to the Winslow Black Raiders 53-47 on Saturday, January 22nd in Bar Harbor.
Winslow ;ed 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Raiders led 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Joey Minutolo with 15 points while Charlie Parker had 14 points .. The Trojans were 4-12 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Minutolo and Parker had 2 3-pointers each, and Jack Hodgdon had MDI's other 3-pointer. (Note the initial story had Minutolo with 13 points)
Winslow was led by Jason Reynolds who had a game high 25 points, while Andrew Poulin had 20 points. The Black Raiders were 15-23 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Reynolds having 2 3-pointes, and Poulin and Nicholas Girard 1 each for Winslow.
MDI is now 2-9 and will host Hermon on Wednesday night, January 26th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Winslow is now 8-2 and will play at Lawrence on Tuesday, January 25th.
To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week click HERE
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Winslow Boys
|15
|12
|11
|15
|53
|MDI Boys
|11
|9
|9
|18
|47
Box Score
Winslow
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Nicholas Girard
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|David Doughty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Lucas Boucher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Tyler Brockway
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Talon Loftus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Matt Quirion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zak King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Braden Rodrigue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Braden Laramee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kris Loubier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ethan Loubier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Andrew Poulin
|20
|5
|4
|1
|9
|11
|33
|Antoine Akoa
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|40
|Jason Reynolds
|25
|9
|7
|2
|5
|6
|44
|Evan Bourget
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|53
|17
|13
|4
|15
|23
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|15
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Kadin Reed
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|50
|John Bennett
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|47
|19
|14
|5
|4
|12