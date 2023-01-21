MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 64-53 [STATS]

MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 64-53 [STATS]

MDI-Winslow Boys Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Boys Basketball Team trailed 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half but outscored Winslow 24-11 to take a 46-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But the 4th Quarter belonged to Jason Reynolds and the Winslow free throw shooters, as Winslow beat MDI 64-53 in Bar Harbor Saturday afternoon,

Winslow went 11-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and Reynolds poured in 14 points including 2 3's.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 12 points with 2 3's. Kadin Reed had 2 3's and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointer. MDI was 4-7 from the free throw line

Reynold had 30 points to lead all scorers, pouring in 4 3-pointers. Andrew Poulin had 19 points with 3 3's. Lucas Boucher and Braden Rodrigue each had a 3-pointer. Winslow was 21-32 from the free throw line.

Winslow is now 9-1. They play host to Lawrence on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 p.m.

MDI, now 4-7, will play host to Presque Isle on Monday, January 23rd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 15-21 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Boys151892264
MDI Boys15724753

 

Box Score

Winslow

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Braden Rodrigue5-127
Andrew Poulin193345
Tyler Nadeau0----
Lucas Boucher9-166
Liem Fortin0----
Talon Loftus0----
Matt Reynolds0----
Cooper Blakely0----
Braden Laramee0---2
Ethan McCaslin0----
Brody Willette0----
Brady Poulin0----
Matt Quirion1--12
Jason Reynolds3054810
TEAM0----
TOTALS64892132

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau174233
Kadin Reed91212
Joey Wellman-Clouse3-1--
Cal Hodgdon0---1
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh84---
Ethan Sosa0----
Evan Ankrom1232--
Alex Gray42--1
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5314747

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket