MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 64-53 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team trailed 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half but outscored Winslow 24-11 to take a 46-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But the 4th Quarter belonged to Jason Reynolds and the Winslow free throw shooters, as Winslow beat MDI 64-53 in Bar Harbor Saturday afternoon,

Winslow went 11-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and Reynolds poured in 14 points including 2 3's.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 12 points with 2 3's. Kadin Reed had 2 3's and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointer. MDI was 4-7 from the free throw line

Reynold had 30 points to lead all scorers, pouring in 4 3-pointers. Andrew Poulin had 19 points with 3 3's. Lucas Boucher and Braden Rodrigue each had a 3-pointer. Winslow was 21-32 from the free throw line.

Winslow is now 9-1. They play host to Lawrence on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 p.m.

MDI, now 4-7, will play host to Presque Isle on Monday, January 23rd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Boys 15 18 9 22 64 MDI Boys 15 7 24 7 53

Box Score

Winslow

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braden Rodrigue 5 - 1 2 7 Andrew Poulin 19 3 3 4 5 Tyler Nadeau 0 - - - - Lucas Boucher 9 - 1 6 6 Liem Fortin 0 - - - - Talon Loftus 0 - - - - Matt Reynolds 0 - - - - Cooper Blakely 0 - - - - Braden Laramee 0 - - - 2 Ethan McCaslin 0 - - - - Brody Willette 0 - - - - Brady Poulin 0 - - - - Matt Quirion 1 - - 1 2 Jason Reynolds 30 5 4 8 10 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 8 9 21 32

