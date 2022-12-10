MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]

The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor

The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 13 points and Spencer Laurendeau with 11 points. MDI was 7-14 from the free throw line. Reed had 3 3-pointers and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointer.

Jarron Beikert scored his 1st varsity points for the Trojans.

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn with 13 points. Mark Gaetani had 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-16 from the free throw line. Tristen Martin had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-0. They will host Ellsworth on Wednesday, December 14th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

John Bapst is 0-1. They will travel to East Machias to take on the Washington Academy Raiders on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 3 10 14 13 40 MDI Boys 14 8 17 8 47

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 13 5 - 3 6 Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 6 3 - - 2 Jack Mason 0 - - - - Sam Bay 2 1 - - - Soren Peterson 0 - - - - Mark Gaetani 8 3 - 2 6 Tristen Martin 3 - 1 - 1 Tassallo Wedding 4 2 - - 1 Bryce Stengel 2 1 - - - Camren Barker 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 16 1 5 16

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 11 3 - 5 6 Kadin Reed 13 2 3 - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 5 1 1 - - Cal Hodgdon 2 1 - - 3 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 4 2 - - - Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 6 2 - 2 3 Alex Gray 2 1 - - 2 Jarron Beikert 4 2 - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 14 4 7 14