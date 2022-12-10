MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS &#038; STATS]

MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]

MDI-John Bapst Basketball December 10, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor

The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 13 points and Spencer Laurendeau with 11 points. MDI was 7-14 from the free throw line. Reed had 3 3-pointers and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointer.

Jarron Beikert scored his 1st varsity points for the Trojans.

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn with 13 points. Mark Gaetani had 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-16 from the free throw line. Tristen Martin had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-0. They will host Ellsworth on Wednesday, December 14th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

John Bapst is 0-1. They will travel to East Machias to take on the Washington Academy Raiders on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

   1    2    3   4T
John Bapst Boys310141340
MDI Boys14817847

 

Box Score

John Bapst 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jon Pangburn135-36
Anes Omar0----
Nigel Tall0----
Logan McMahon63--2
Jack Mason0----
Sam Bay21---
Soren Peterson0----
Mark Gaetani83-26
Tristen Martin3-1-1
Tassallo Wedding42--1
Bryce Stengel21---
Camren Barker21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS40161516

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau113-56
Kadin Reed1323--
Joey Wellman-Clouse511--
Cal Hodgdon21--3
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh42---
Ethan Sosa0----
Evan Ankrom62-23
Alex Gray21--2
Jarron Beikert42---
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS47144714

 

MDI-John Bapst Boys Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022. It was the opening game for both the Trojans and Crusaders.
