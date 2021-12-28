MDI Boys Remain Winless Fall to Foxcroft Academy 51-29 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team remained winless in the 2021-22 season, falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 51-29 in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday afternoon, December 28th.

Foxcroft Academy led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 18-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-23 lead.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 5 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and sank 4 3-pointers on the day. Laurendeau, AJ Lozano, Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each sank a 3-pointer for MDI

Foxcroft Academy had 3 players in double figures. Filip Brkic had a game high 15 points, while Jadon Richard finished with 12 points and Caden Crocker had 11 points. The Ponies were 8-13 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Caden Crocker and Filip Brkic each had 3 3-pointers for the Ponies while Gordon Topolski sank the other.

The Trojans are now 0-5 on the season. They play host to Old Town on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP an on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 5-0 and plays at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 10 6 7 6 29 Foxcroft Academy Boys 11 9 18 13 51

Box Score

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Spencer Laurendau 1 5 2 1 1 0 1 2 12 Joey Minutolo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Harley Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 22 Ben Lipski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 1 30 Jack Hodgdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 1 11 4 4 0 3 4 2 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 1 4 1 1 0 2 2 0 44 Alex Gray 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 50 John Bennett 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 29 10 6 4 5 9 10

Foxcroft Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Gordon Topolski 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 Josh Cornett 1 6 1 1 0 4 4 2 10 David Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jadon Richard 1 12 6 6 0 0 2 1 12 Wyatt Rayfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cameron Chase 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Austin Seavey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Caden Crocker 1 11 4 1 3 0 1 1 24 Filip Brkic 1 15 4 1 3 4 6 4 31 Adam Conner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jackson Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 51 18 11 7 8 13 10