MDI Boys Remain Winless Fall to Foxcroft Academy 51-29 [STATS/PHOTOS]

December 28, 2021

The MDI Boys Basketball Team remained winless in the 2021-22 season, falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 51-29 in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday afternoon, December 28th.

Foxcroft Academy led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 18-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-23 lead.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 5 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and sank 4 3-pointers on the day. Laurendeau, AJ Lozano, Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each sank a 3-pointer for MDI

Foxcroft Academy had 3 players in double figures. Filip Brkic had a game high 15 points, while Jadon Richard finished with 12 points and Caden Crocker had 11 points. The Ponies were 8-13 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Caden Crocker and Filip Brkic each had 3 3-pointers for the Ponies while Gordon Topolski sank the other.

The Trojans are now 0-5 on the season. They play host to Old Town on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP an on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 5-0 and plays at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys1067629
Foxcroft Academy  Boys119181351

Box Score

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Spencer Laurendau15211012
12Joey Minutolo10000001
14Harley Henderson10000000
20AJ Lozano13101001
22Ben Lipski10000000
24Charlie Parker13101021
30Jack Hodgdon10000000
32Kadin Reed111440342
34Joey Wellman-Clouse10000000
40Ethan Sosa10000000
42Evan Ankrom14110220
44Alex Gray13101003
50John Bennett10000000
TOTALS12910645910

Foxcroft Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Gordon Topolski15211002
5Josh Cornett16110442
10David Henderson10000000
11Jadon Richard112660021
12Wyatt Rayfield10000000
14Cameron Chase10000000
15Austin Seavey10000000
23Caden Crocker111413011
24Filip Brkic115413464
31Adam Conner10000000
33Jackson Smith12110000
TOTALS1511811781310

 

