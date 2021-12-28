MDI Boys Remain Winless Fall to Foxcroft Academy 51-29 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team remained winless in the 2021-22 season, falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 51-29 in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday afternoon, December 28th.
Foxcroft Academy led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 18-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-23 lead.
MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 11 points. Spencer Laurendeau had 5 points. The Trojans were 5-9 from the free throw line and sank 4 3-pointers on the day. Laurendeau, AJ Lozano, Charlie Parker and Alex Gray each sank a 3-pointer for MDI
Foxcroft Academy had 3 players in double figures. Filip Brkic had a game high 15 points, while Jadon Richard finished with 12 points and Caden Crocker had 11 points. The Ponies were 8-13 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Caden Crocker and Filip Brkic each had 3 3-pointers for the Ponies while Gordon Topolski sank the other.
The Trojans are now 0-5 on the season. They play host to Old Town on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP an on any Alexa enabled device.
Foxcroft Academy is 5-0 and plays at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|10
|6
|7
|6
|29
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|11
|9
|18
|13
|51
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Harley Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Ben Lipski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kadin Reed
|1
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|2
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|50
|John Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|29
|10
|6
|4
|5
|9
|10
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Gordon Topolski
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Josh Cornett
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|10
|David Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jadon Richard
|1
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|Wyatt Rayfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cameron Chase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Austin Seavey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Caden Crocker
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Filip Brkic
|1
|15
|4
|1
|3
|4
|6
|4
|31
|Adam Conner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jackson Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|51
|18
|11
|7
|8
|13
|10