MDI Boys Remain Winless Fall to Old Town 54-39 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team remained winless on the season, falling to the Old Town Coyotes 54-39 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 4th.
MDI led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but didn't hit a field goal in the 2nd Quarter, as Old Town went out to a 24-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 30-27 Old Town at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 11 points. The Trojans had 3 players with 5 points each. MDI was 11-14 from the free throw line, including going 6-6 in the 2nd Quarter for all their points in that Quarter. MDI had 4 3-pointers on the night, with Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Charlie Parker and Ethan Sosa all hitting 1 3-pointer.
Old Town was led by Braydon Brown who had a game-high 19 points. Gabe Gifford finished with 11 points. The Coyotes were 14-20 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers. Brayden Brown had 4 3's, and Isaac Hayes and Gabe Gifford each chipped in with a 3-pointer.
MDI is now 0-6 and will play at Winslow on Saturday, January 8th at 1:30 p.m.
Old Town is 3-2 and plays host to Hermon on Thursday, January 6th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Boys
|10
|14
|6
|24
|54
|MDI Boys
|14
|6
|7
|12
|39