MDI Boys Soccer Advances to North Class B Semifinals Beating Presque Isle 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The #4 MDI Trojans beat the #5 Presque Isle Wildcats 2-1 on Friday afternoon, October 28th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor to advance to the Class B North Semifinals.

Presque Isle took a 1-0 lead into halftime, with a goal by Dawson Kinney with 4:23 gone in the game

In the 2nd Half MDI tied the game on a goal from Brandon Marsh, assist by Cole Watson, 4:22 into the 2nd Half.

Treyan Nelson scored the game winner with an assist from Cole Watson with 24:28 remaining in the game.

MDI is now 8-5-2 and will play #1 John Bapst on Monday night, October 31st at 6 p.m. at Hampden Academy in the semifinals.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 7-7-1 record.

