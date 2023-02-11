MDI Boys Win PVC Swim and Dive Title, Ellsworth 2nd, Bangor 3rd

The MDI Swim and Dive Team won the PVC Championships on Friday, February 10th. at the University of Maine, with Ellsworth finishing 2nd and Bangor 3rd.

Here are the Team Totals. When we receive the individual results we will update this story with those.

Team Results

MDI - 349 Ellsworth - 215 Bangor - 164 John Bapst - 137 Old Town - 111 Hampden Academy - 52 GSA - 51 Brewer - 38 Searsport - 29 The Harbor School - 24 Bucksport - 19 Hermon - 9 PCHS - 2

The PVC Girls Championship takes place Saturday, February 11th