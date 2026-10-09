TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Varsity Football
The MDI Trojans visit the Ellsworth Eagles in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY, 10/6/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, BANGOR AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY, 10/7/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 10/8/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, BREWER AT HERMON
FRIDAY, 10/9/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, MDI AT ELLSWORTH
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