MDI Girls and Boys Teams Win Old Town Sectionals [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams won the Old Town Sectionals on a very wet and muddy course on Monday, September 27th.

You can see the JV Girls Results HERE

You can see the JV Boys Results HERE

71st Old Town Sectionals JV Girls and Boys Race The 71st Old Town Sectional JV Girls and Boys Race took place on Monday, September 27th. Here are photos from the race

The Varsity Girls Team Results were

MDI - 24

Orono - 81

Caribou - 103

Houlton - 109

John Bapst and Foxcroft Academy - 120

Hermon - 132

To see the individual Girls Varsity Results click HERE

Here are the photos from the Varsity Girls Race

71st Old Town Sectionals - Varsity Girls Race The 71st Old Town Sectionals were held on Monday, September 27. Here are photos of most of the Varsity Girls Runners

The Varsity Boys Team Results were

MDI - 51

Caribou - 90

Hermon - 115

Ellsworth - 145

Presque Isle - 148

Orono - 158

Old Town - 162

John Bapst - 165

Sumner - 214

Washington Academy and Foxcroft Academy - 222

To see the individual Boys Varsity Race Results click HERE

Here are the photos from the Varsity Boys Race