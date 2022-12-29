MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat the Hermon Hawks 52-33 in Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 29th.

The Trojans led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier with a career-high 19 points. Alexsandra Hanley also had a career high 10 points. Mollie Gray tossed in a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Sadie Campbell with 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Kassidy Lebel and Bella Bowden each had 6 points. The Hawks were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-3 and will play at Old Town on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 4-2. The Hawks travel to Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday January 5th to play the Ponies at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 0 10 9 14 33 MDI Girls 14 9 17 12 52

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Bella Bowden 6 3 - - - Allie Cameron 2 - - 2 4 Brooke Gallop 0 - - - - Rachel Wickett 0 - - - - Izzy Byram 2 1 - - - Kassidy Lebel 6 3 - - - Braelynn Wilcox 0 - - - - Kora Pelletier 0 - - - - Ashley Cote 5 1 - 3 4 Veronica Chichetto 4 2 - - - Lydia Myth 0 - - - - Sadie Campbell 8 - 2 2 2 Madison Stewart 0 - - - - Erin Selleck 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 10 2 7 10

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 6 3 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 19 9 - 1 2 Emma Simard 4 2 - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 7 2 1 - - Sophia Brophy 6 3 - - - Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 10 5 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 24 1 1 2

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!