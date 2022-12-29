MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI Hermon Girls Basketball December 29, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat the Hermon Hawks 52-33 in Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 29th.

The Trojans led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier with a career-high 19 points. Alexsandra Hanley also had a career high 10 points. Mollie Gray tossed in a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Sadie Campbell with 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Kassidy Lebel and Bella Bowden each had 6 points. The Hawks were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-3 and will play at Old Town on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 4-2. The Hawks travel to Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday January 5th to play the Ponies at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon  Girls01091433
MDI Girls149171252

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Bella Bowden63---
Allie Cameron2--24
Brooke Gallop0----
Rachel Wickett0----
Izzy Byram21---
Kassidy Lebel63---
Braelynn Wilcox0----
Kora Pelletier0----
Ashley Cote51-34
Veronica Chichetto42---
Lydia Myth0----
Sadie Campbell8-222
Madison Stewart0----
Erin Selleck0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS33102710

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw63---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier199-12
Emma Simard42---
Soren Hopkins-Goff0----
Mollie Gray721--
Sophia Brophy63---
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley105---
TEAM0----
TOTALS5224112

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Hermon Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls Basketball Team hosted Hermon on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium
