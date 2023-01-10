MDI Girls Basketball Team Runs Past Orono 53-19 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Basketball Team Runs Past Orono 53-19 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI-Orono Girls Basketball January 10, 2023 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Orono scoreless for the 1st Half, and beat the Red Riots 53-19 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th.

MDI led 14-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 14 points. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. Lily Norwood had 2 3-pointers and Mallory Dunbar had 1 3-pointer. MDI was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Sophie Neville with 7 points. Emma LaBelle and Dakota Shorey each had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 3-4 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 4-4 and will host Presque Isle at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th. This is a change from the originally scheduled time of 5:30 p.m.

Orono is 0-9. They will look for their 1st win when they travel to Bucksport on Thursday, January 12th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls14822953
Orono Girls0091019

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw42---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar3-1--
Lexi Tozier94-12
Emma Simard0----
Soren Hopkins-Goff21---
Mollie Gray145-45
Sophia Brophy84---
Lily Norwood6-2--
Alexsandra Hanley73-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS5319369

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sophie Neville72-34
Emma LaBelle3-1--
Brooke Wentworth21---
Carmen Miller0----
Mary Hillary Whitmore0----
Andrea Crocker0----
Ali Wilson0----
Olivia Bragdon0----
Jillian Severance0----
Kristyn Brown0----
Dakota Shorey3-1--
Kate Higgins42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS195234

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Orono Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls traveled to Orono to take on the Red Riots on Wednesday, January 10, 2023
