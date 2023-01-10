MDI Girls Basketball Team Runs Past Orono 53-19 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Orono scoreless for the 1st Half, and beat the Red Riots 53-19 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th.

MDI led 14-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 14 points. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. Lily Norwood had 2 3-pointers and Mallory Dunbar had 1 3-pointer. MDI was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Sophie Neville with 7 points. Emma LaBelle and Dakota Shorey each had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 3-4 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 4-4 and will host Presque Isle at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th. This is a change from the originally scheduled time of 5:30 p.m.

Orono is 0-9. They will look for their 1st win when they travel to Bucksport on Thursday, January 12th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 14 8 22 9 53 Orono Girls 0 0 9 10 19

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 4 2 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 3 - 1 - - Lexi Tozier 9 4 - 1 2 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 - - - Mollie Gray 14 5 - 4 5 Sophia Brophy 8 4 - - - Lily Norwood 6 - 2 - - Alexsandra Hanley 7 3 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 19 3 6 9

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sophie Neville 7 2 - 3 4 Emma LaBelle 3 - 1 - - Brooke Wentworth 2 1 - - - Carmen Miller 0 - - - - Mary Hillary Whitmore 0 - - - - Andrea Crocker 0 - - - - Ali Wilson 0 - - - - Olivia Bragdon 0 - - - - Jillian Severance 0 - - - - Kristyn Brown 0 - - - - Dakota Shorey 3 - 1 - - Kate Higgins 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 19 5 2 3 4

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos