MDI Girls Beat Presque Isle 58-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 27, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls Basketball Team beat Presque Isle 58-48 up in Presque Isle on Thursday, January 27th.

MDI led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle led 35-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

It's rare to have a buzzer beating shot, but Presque Isle's Faith Sjoberg did it twice, hitting a 3-pointer to end the 1st Quarter and a 2-pointer at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI playing their 4th game since Saturday, January 22nd was led by Olivia Gray with 21 points, while her sister Mollie Gray had 20 points. MDI was 13-19 from the free throw line, including going 9-14 in the 4th Quarter. The Trojans had 5 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Gray had 4 3's, and Emily Carter, celebrating her 18th birthday, had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Jorja Maynard with 11 points with Faith Sjoberg finishing with 10 points. The Wildcats were 4-9 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers. Maynard and Rossalyn Buck had 3 3-pointers each, while Anna Jeandreau and Faith Sjoberg had 2 3-pointers.

MDI is now 10-4 and will play their 5th game in a week, when they host Caribou at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Presque Isle is 8-5 and will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Friday, January 28th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket TV

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls149112458
Presque Isle Girls612171348

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman211000
13Emily Carter510122
15Grace Witham000000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll633001
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray2162456
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray2077068
43Elizabeth Jones422002
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS58201551319

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kailynn Gilmour310100
12Faith Sjoberg1042202
14Jorja Maynard1141300
20Anna Jeandreau832113
22Myah Bragdon000000
24Courtney Kane000000
30Sadie LaPointe722034
32Grace O’Connell000000
34Mia Casavant000000
42Lexi Morningstar000000
44Rossalyn Buck930300
TOTALS481771049

MDI-Presque Isle Girls Basketball January 27, 2022

The MDI Girls Basketball Team traveled up to Aroostook County on Thursday, January 27th to play the Presque isle Wildcats
