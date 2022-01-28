MDI Girls Beat Presque Isle 58-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team beat Presque Isle 58-48 up in Presque Isle on Thursday, January 27th.

MDI led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle led 35-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

It's rare to have a buzzer beating shot, but Presque Isle's Faith Sjoberg did it twice, hitting a 3-pointer to end the 1st Quarter and a 2-pointer at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI playing their 4th game since Saturday, January 22nd was led by Olivia Gray with 21 points, while her sister Mollie Gray had 20 points. MDI was 13-19 from the free throw line, including going 9-14 in the 4th Quarter. The Trojans had 5 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Gray had 4 3's, and Emily Carter, celebrating her 18th birthday, had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Jorja Maynard with 11 points with Faith Sjoberg finishing with 10 points. The Wildcats were 4-9 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers. Maynard and Rossalyn Buck had 3 3-pointers each, while Anna Jeandreau and Faith Sjoberg had 2 3-pointers.

MDI is now 10-4 and will play their 5th game in a week, when they host Caribou at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Presque Isle is 8-5 and will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Friday, January 28th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket TV

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 14 9 11 24 58 Presque Isle Girls 6 12 17 13 48

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 5 1 0 1 2 2 15 Grace Witham 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 6 3 3 0 0 1 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 21 6 2 4 5 6 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 20 7 7 0 6 8 43 Elizabeth Jones 4 2 2 0 0 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 58 20 15 5 13 19

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kailynn Gilmour 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Faith Sjoberg 10 4 2 2 0 2 14 Jorja Maynard 11 4 1 3 0 0 20 Anna Jeandreau 8 3 2 1 1 3 22 Myah Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Sadie LaPointe 7 2 2 0 3 4 32 Grace O’Connell 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Lexi Morningstar 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 9 3 0 3 0 0 TOTALS 48 17 7 10 4 9