MDI Girls Beat Winslow 74-29 [STATS]

MDI 2021-22 Varsity Girls Basketball Team Photo Walter Churchill

The last time the MDI Girls Basketball Team played Winslow, it was in the Class B Northern Maine Semifinals, a game that MDI won 57-51 when Julia Watras tied the game at the buzzer 50-50 on February 20, 2019. On Saturday, January 8th the Trojans beat the Black Raiders in Winslow 74-29.

MDI led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-14 at the end of the 1st Hal. The Trojans were up 61-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 11 players scoring. They were led by Elena Alderman with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones had 10 points. The Trojans were 7-10 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Elena Alderman and Emily Carter each had 2 3-pointers and Olivia Gray tossed in the other for MDI

Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 7 points, while Sage Clukey and Harley Parmeleau each had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 5-5 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Sage Clukey had 2 3's to lead Winslow, while Leah Knight, Harley Parmeleau, Mia Fitzpatrick and Mikayla Rioux each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 5-2 and will play at Caribou on Tuesday, January 11th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Winslow is 1-6 and heads up to the County to play Presque isle on Monday, January 10th.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls1718271274
Winslow Girls12201529

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley211000
11Elena Alderman1253200
13Emily Carter831200
15Grace Witham833022
21Sophia Brophy844000
23Leah Carroll733012
25Soren Hopkins-Goff211000
31Olivia Gray310100
33Lexi Tozier511034
35Mollie Gray944012
43Elizabeth Jones1055000
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS7431265710

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Madison Lower211000
10Leah Knight310100
11Sage Clukey620200
12Harley Parmeleau621111
14Bethany Blakely000000
20Mia Fitzpatrick310100
22Addison Lopes000000
23Mikayla Rioux710144
24Noella Pepin000000
25Carissa Curtis211000
44Mackenzie Newell000000
TOTALS2993655
