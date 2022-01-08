MDI Girls Beat Winslow 74-29 [STATS]
The last time the MDI Girls Basketball Team played Winslow, it was in the Class B Northern Maine Semifinals, a game that MDI won 57-51 when Julia Watras tied the game at the buzzer 50-50 on February 20, 2019. On Saturday, January 8th the Trojans beat the Black Raiders in Winslow 74-29.
MDI led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-14 at the end of the 1st Hal. The Trojans were up 61-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI had 11 players scoring. They were led by Elena Alderman with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones had 10 points. The Trojans were 7-10 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Elena Alderman and Emily Carter each had 2 3-pointers and Olivia Gray tossed in the other for MDI
Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 7 points, while Sage Clukey and Harley Parmeleau each had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 5-5 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Sage Clukey had 2 3's to lead Winslow, while Leah Knight, Harley Parmeleau, Mia Fitzpatrick and Mikayla Rioux each had 1 3-pointer.
MDI is now 5-2 and will play at Caribou on Tuesday, January 11th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Winslow is 1-6 and heads up to the County to play Presque isle on Monday, January 10th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|17
|18
|27
|12
|74
|Winslow Girls
|12
|2
|0
|15
|29
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|12
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|35
|Mollie Gray
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|74
|31
|26
|5
|7
|10
Winslow
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Madison Lower
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leah Knight
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Sage Clukey
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Harley Parmeleau
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Bethany Blakely
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mia Fitzpatrick
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Addison Lopes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mikayla Rioux
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|24
|Noella Pepin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carissa Curtis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mackenzie Newell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|29
|9
|3
|6
|5
|5