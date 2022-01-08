MDI Girls Beat Winslow 74-29 [STATS]

The last time the MDI Girls Basketball Team played Winslow, it was in the Class B Northern Maine Semifinals, a game that MDI won 57-51 when Julia Watras tied the game at the buzzer 50-50 on February 20, 2019. On Saturday, January 8th the Trojans beat the Black Raiders in Winslow 74-29.

MDI led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-14 at the end of the 1st Hal. The Trojans were up 61-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 11 players scoring. They were led by Elena Alderman with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones had 10 points. The Trojans were 7-10 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Elena Alderman and Emily Carter each had 2 3-pointers and Olivia Gray tossed in the other for MDI

Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 7 points, while Sage Clukey and Harley Parmeleau each had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 5-5 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Sage Clukey had 2 3's to lead Winslow, while Leah Knight, Harley Parmeleau, Mia Fitzpatrick and Mikayla Rioux each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 5-2 and will play at Caribou on Tuesday, January 11th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Winslow is 1-6 and heads up to the County to play Presque isle on Monday, January 10th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 17 18 27 12 74 Winslow Girls 12 2 0 15 29

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 2 1 1 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 12 5 3 2 0 0 13 Emily Carter 8 3 1 2 0 0 15 Grace Witham 8 3 3 0 2 2 21 Sophia Brophy 8 4 4 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 7 3 3 0 1 2 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 5 1 1 0 3 4 35 Mollie Gray 9 4 4 0 1 2 43 Elizabeth Jones 10 5 5 0 0 0 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 74 31 26 5 7 10

Winslow