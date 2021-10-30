MDI Girls Cross Country Team Wins State Class B Championship [PHOTOS]

Photo Desiree Sirois

The MDI Girls Cross Country Team are the State Class B Champions, after winning the meet at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 30th. The Trojans were the 2nd fastest team of all teams combined.

The Trojans have won the Class B State titles in 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013 and now 2021

The course was muddy, and they started in a light rain. The Class B Girls race was the 5th race of the day, and the course showed it.

The Top 5 team results were

  1. MDI - 46
  2. Cape Elizabeth - 102
  3. Greely - 106
  4. York - 117
  5. Lincoln Academy -121

Here are the individual results from Sub 5.

Girls 5000 Meter Run Class B Class B
==================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
==================================================================================
Results - Women Class B
  1 Hadley Mahoney            SO CAPE                    18:46.85    1
  2 Cary Drake                SO York High School        19:20.75    2
  3 Annie Reynolds            SO Greely High School      19:43.59    3
  4 Amelia VanDongen          FR Mount Desert            19:53.54    4
  5 Kayley Bell               JR Caribou High School     20:10.31    5
  6 Abby Williams             JR Waterville              20:18.18    6
  7 AyliGrace Munro           SR Mount Desert            20:38.72    7
  8 Addison Nelson            JR Ellsworth               20:44.97
  9 Grace Munger              SR Mount Desert            20:50.97    8
 10 Emma Young                SO CAPE                    20:52.96    9
 11 Beatrice Beale Tate       SO Waterville              20:54.30   10
 12 Alana Nataluk             SR Fryeburg Academy        21:05.12
 13 Bri Harriman              SR Cony High School        21:08.11   11
 14 Ella Joyce                JR Mount Desert            21:09.36   12
 15 Anna Jandreau             JR Presque Isle            21:10.16
 16 Charlotte DeGeorge        JR CAPE                    21:10.46   13
 17 Tori Bacall               SR Greely High School      21:14.45   14
 18 Meri Rainford             FR Mount Desert            21:20.25   15
 19 Grace Kirk                SR Cony High School        21:21.74   16
 20 Molly Kenealy             SO York High School        21:22.26   17
 21 Madeleine Jones           FR Yarmouth                21:31.74   18
 22 Abby Irish                SR Greely High School      21:32.04   19
 23 Grace Houghton            SR Lincoln Academy         21:33.30   20
 24 Iris Hennin               SR Morse High School       21:39.76   21
 25 Piper Soares              JR Mount Desert            21:42.25   22
 26 Addison Pellerin          FR Winslow High School     21:44.70
 27 Adeline Hall              SO Lincoln Academy         21:50.13   23
 28 Lucy Kocev                JR York High School        21:51.97   24
 29 Dylan Burmeister          FR Lincoln Academy         21:52.38   25
 30 Audrey Hufnagel           SO Lincoln Academy         22:03.82   26
 31 Bronwen Coffin            FR Lincoln Academy         22:06.65   27
 32 Jillian Wight             JR Freeport                22:11.05   28
 33 Carly Dyer                JR Lake Region             22:11.23
 34 Loralie Grady             FR Cony High               22:12.61   29
 35 Greta Yauch               JR York High School        22:14.24   30
 36 Sage Fortin               JR Cony High School        22:15.46   31
 37 LiSha Powell              SR Poland                  22:18.15
 38 Eleanor Battarbee         JR Freeport                22:19.68   32
 39 Sabine Sites              SO Greely High School      22:24.26   33
 40 Gigi Grosset              FR Yarmouth                22:24.29   34
 41 Meara McVearry            SO Belfast                 22:28.06
 42 Annmarie Limberger        SR Waterville              22:42.98   35
 43 Audrey Crews              SR Morse High School       22:50.38   36
 44 Isabel Macht              SO Fryeburg Academy        22:54.51
 45 Charlotte Taylor          JR Greely High School      22:55.13   37
 46 Ella Maxwell              SR Yarmouth                22:58.92   38
 47 Juniper Fowler            JR Belfast                 22:58.99
 48 Eva Morris                SR CAPE                    23:03.36   39
 49 Maddie McEvoy             SO CAPE                    23:06.99   40
 50 Josephine Nicholas        JR Yarmouth                23:11.08   41
 51 Paige Jenkins             SR Yarmouth                23:11.88   42
 52 Hazel Dow                 SR Waterville              23:11.94   43
 53 Tristen Rohrabacher       JR York High School        23:13.58   44
 54 Marcella Hesser           SR CAPE                    23:20.53   45
 55 Emma Brown                JR Cony High School        23:23.53   46
 56 Katie Whittier            SR Freeport                23:23.79   47
 57 Hunter Towne              SR Freeport                23:25.73   48
 58 Sylvia Harvey             SO Greely High School      23:26.89   49
 59 Spaulding Josephine       FR Freeport                23:30.12   50
 60 Anna Bateman              SR Hermon High School      23:31.24
 61 Caroline Carter           SO Freeport                23:34.21   51
 62 Sherry Foster             JR John Bapst              23:36.02   52
 63 Charlotte Grimes          SR York High School        23:37.40   53
 64 Callan Eason              JR Mount Desert            23:44.24   54
 65 Ella Bromage              SR CAPE                    23:47.28   55
 66 Audrey Drennan            FR York High School        23:49.21   56
 67 Olive Beeton              SO Morse High School       23:49.30   57
 68 Fiona Barry               JR Greely High School      23:50.83   58
 69 Keya Amundsen             SR Waterville              23:51.10   59
 70 Susie Butler              SO Lake Region             23:58.51
 71 Clorinda Simoneau         SO Freeport                23:59.87   60
 72 Abby Marston              SO Leavitt                 24:06.28
 73 Ivy Riopelle              JR Caribou High School     24:08.94   61
 74 Kassi Soule               SR Medomak Valley H        24:18.84
 75 Ashley Frederick          SR Nokomis                 24:21.20
 76 Katie Thornton            SO Yarmouth                24:36.74   62
 77 Callie Stapp              SR Lincoln Academy         25:04.22   63
 78 Lindsay Moulton           SR Winslow High School     25:12.29
 79 Hannah Nadeau             SR John Bapst              25:15.15   64
 80 Mikaeka Spooner           SR Caribou High School     25:18.67   65
 81 Norah Mills               SO Yarmouth                25:20.28   66
 82 Elizbeth Wing             FR Caribou High School     25:27.83   67
 83 Amber Stokes              SR John Bapst              25:35.84   68
 84 Zoe Yerxa                 SO Old Town                25:43.38
 85 Sarah Hartford            FR John Bapst              25:51.73   69
 86 Zoe Avery                 FR Morse High School       25:56.44   70
 87 Clara Goltz               SR Lincoln Academy         26:14.58   71
 88 Lora LaRochelle           SR Morse High School       26:16.32   72
 89 Claire Clifford           FR Morse High School       26:16.53   73
 90 Kate Bechtel              FR Caribou High School     26:31.01   74
 91 Isabel Strelneck          SR Morse High School       26:50.79   75
 92 Ayla Noftall              SO Cony High School        26:59.50   76
 93 Paige Inforati            JR John Bapst              27:23.13   77
 94 Lauren Lister             FR Caribou High School     27:24.94   78
 95 Lucy Clews                FR John Bapst              27:36.75   79
 96 Katherine Caron           FR John Bapst              27:5.12   80
 97 Kassidy Gordon            JR Waterville              28:43.45   81
 98 Jonna Denney              SO Caribou High School     28:52.11   82
 99 Greta Limberger           FR Waterville              29:45.05   83
100 Jenna Hanoian             SR Cony High School        30:22.47   84

Check out the photos as the girls crested the final hill towards the finish line

Girls Class B State Championship

