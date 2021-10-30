MDI Girls Cross Country Team Wins State Class B Championship [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Cross Country Team are the State Class B Champions, after winning the meet at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 30th. The Trojans were the 2nd fastest team of all teams combined.

The Trojans have won the Class B State titles in 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013 and now 2021

The course was muddy, and they started in a light rain. The Class B Girls race was the 5th race of the day, and the course showed it.

The Top 5 team results were

MDI - 46 Cape Elizabeth - 102 Greely - 106 York - 117 Lincoln Academy -121

Here are the individual results from Sub 5.

Girls 5000 Meter Run Class B Class B ================================================================================== Name Year School Finals Points ================================================================================== Results - Women Class B 1 Hadley Mahoney SO CAPE 18:46.85 1 2 Cary Drake SO York High School 19:20.75 2 3 Annie Reynolds SO Greely High School 19:43.59 3 4 Amelia VanDongen FR Mount Desert 19:53.54 4 5 Kayley Bell JR Caribou High School 20:10.31 5 6 Abby Williams JR Waterville 20:18.18 6 7 AyliGrace Munro SR Mount Desert 20:38.72 7 8 Addison Nelson JR Ellsworth 20:44.97 9 Grace Munger SR Mount Desert 20:50.97 8 10 Emma Young SO CAPE 20:52.96 9 11 Beatrice Beale Tate SO Waterville 20:54.30 10 12 Alana Nataluk SR Fryeburg Academy 21:05.12 13 Bri Harriman SR Cony High School 21:08.11 11 14 Ella Joyce JR Mount Desert 21:09.36 12 15 Anna Jandreau JR Presque Isle 21:10.16 16 Charlotte DeGeorge JR CAPE 21:10.46 13 17 Tori Bacall SR Greely High School 21:14.45 14 18 Meri Rainford FR Mount Desert 21:20.25 15 19 Grace Kirk SR Cony High School 21:21.74 16 20 Molly Kenealy SO York High School 21:22.26 17 21 Madeleine Jones FR Yarmouth 21:31.74 18 22 Abby Irish SR Greely High School 21:32.04 19 23 Grace Houghton SR Lincoln Academy 21:33.30 20 24 Iris Hennin SR Morse High School 21:39.76 21 25 Piper Soares JR Mount Desert 21:42.25 22 26 Addison Pellerin FR Winslow High School 21:44.70 27 Adeline Hall SO Lincoln Academy 21:50.13 23 28 Lucy Kocev JR York High School 21:51.97 24 29 Dylan Burmeister FR Lincoln Academy 21:52.38 25 30 Audrey Hufnagel SO Lincoln Academy 22:03.82 26 31 Bronwen Coffin FR Lincoln Academy 22:06.65 27 32 Jillian Wight JR Freeport 22:11.05 28 33 Carly Dyer JR Lake Region 22:11.23 34 Loralie Grady FR Cony High 22:12.61 29 35 Greta Yauch JR York High School 22:14.24 30 36 Sage Fortin JR Cony High School 22:15.46 31 37 LiSha Powell SR Poland 22:18.15 38 Eleanor Battarbee JR Freeport 22:19.68 32 39 Sabine Sites SO Greely High School 22:24.26 33 40 Gigi Grosset FR Yarmouth 22:24.29 34 41 Meara McVearry SO Belfast 22:28.06 42 Annmarie Limberger SR Waterville 22:42.98 35 43 Audrey Crews SR Morse High School 22:50.38 36 44 Isabel Macht SO Fryeburg Academy 22:54.51 45 Charlotte Taylor JR Greely High School 22:55.13 37 46 Ella Maxwell SR Yarmouth 22:58.92 38 47 Juniper Fowler JR Belfast 22:58.99 48 Eva Morris SR CAPE 23:03.36 39 49 Maddie McEvoy SO CAPE 23:06.99 40 50 Josephine Nicholas JR Yarmouth 23:11.08 41 51 Paige Jenkins SR Yarmouth 23:11.88 42 52 Hazel Dow SR Waterville 23:11.94 43 53 Tristen Rohrabacher JR York High School 23:13.58 44 54 Marcella Hesser SR CAPE 23:20.53 45 55 Emma Brown JR Cony High School 23:23.53 46 56 Katie Whittier SR Freeport 23:23.79 47 57 Hunter Towne SR Freeport 23:25.73 48 58 Sylvia Harvey SO Greely High School 23:26.89 49 59 Spaulding Josephine FR Freeport 23:30.12 50 60 Anna Bateman SR Hermon High School 23:31.24 61 Caroline Carter SO Freeport 23:34.21 51 62 Sherry Foster JR John Bapst 23:36.02 52 63 Charlotte Grimes SR York High School 23:37.40 53 64 Callan Eason JR Mount Desert 23:44.24 54 65 Ella Bromage SR CAPE 23:47.28 55 66 Audrey Drennan FR York High School 23:49.21 56 67 Olive Beeton SO Morse High School 23:49.30 57 68 Fiona Barry JR Greely High School 23:50.83 58 69 Keya Amundsen SR Waterville 23:51.10 59 70 Susie Butler SO Lake Region 23:58.51 71 Clorinda Simoneau SO Freeport 23:59.87 60 72 Abby Marston SO Leavitt 24:06.28 73 Ivy Riopelle JR Caribou High School 24:08.94 61 74 Kassi Soule SR Medomak Valley H 24:18.84 75 Ashley Frederick SR Nokomis 24:21.20 76 Katie Thornton SO Yarmouth 24:36.74 62 77 Callie Stapp SR Lincoln Academy 25:04.22 63 78 Lindsay Moulton SR Winslow High School 25:12.29 79 Hannah Nadeau SR John Bapst 25:15.15 64 80 Mikaeka Spooner SR Caribou High School 25:18.67 65 81 Norah Mills SO Yarmouth 25:20.28 66 82 Elizbeth Wing FR Caribou High School 25:27.83 67 83 Amber Stokes SR John Bapst 25:35.84 68 84 Zoe Yerxa SO Old Town 25:43.38 85 Sarah Hartford FR John Bapst 25:51.73 69 86 Zoe Avery FR Morse High School 25:56.44 70 87 Clara Goltz SR Lincoln Academy 26:14.58 71 88 Lora LaRochelle SR Morse High School 26:16.32 72 89 Claire Clifford FR Morse High School 26:16.53 73 90 Kate Bechtel FR Caribou High School 26:31.01 74 91 Isabel Strelneck SR Morse High School 26:50.79 75 92 Ayla Noftall SO Cony High School 26:59.50 76 93 Paige Inforati JR John Bapst 27:23.13 77 94 Lauren Lister FR Caribou High School 27:24.94 78 95 Lucy Clews FR John Bapst 27:36.75 79 96 Katherine Caron FR John Bapst 27:5.12 80 97 Kassidy Gordon JR Waterville 28:43.45 81 98 Jonna Denney SO Caribou High School 28:52.11 82 99 Greta Limberger FR Waterville 29:45.05 83 100 Jenna Hanoian SR Cony High School 30:22.47 84

Check out the photos as the girls crested the final hill towards the finish line