MDI Girls Double Up John Bapst 65-32 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Varsity Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 65-32 at Hermon High School on Saturday, December 11th in the opening game of the 2021-22 season. The game was moved to Hermon because of the concerts at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday December 10th and Sunday the 11th.

MDI led 18-16 t the end of the 1st Quarter but then it was just about all MDI as the Trojans outscored the Crusaders 23-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 3 players in double figures. Mollie Gray and Elizabeth Jones each had 14 points to lead the Trojans. Elena Alderman finished with 12 points. MDI was 8-13 from the free throw line. MDI sank 5 3-pointers. Alderman sank 2 of them. Emily Carter, Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 13 points. The Crusaders were 0-4 from the free throw line.They did sink 4 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 2 3's while Kaylee Horr and Claire Gaetani each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-0, and  will play at Ellsworth  on Tuesday, December 14th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast starting with the pregame  at 6:45 on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. The game will also be livestreamed on the Ellsworth High School Athletic You Tube Channel

John Bapst, 0-1 will play host to Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 14th

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls182318665
John Bapst Girls1627732

Box Score

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Mia  Shaw12110000
3Alla Hanley12110000
5Emma Simard12110000
11Elena Alderman112532001
13Emily Carter15211000
15Grace Witham12110001
21Sophia Brophy13110120
25Soren Hopkins-Goff11000121
31Olivia Gray17321000
33Lexi Tozier11000121
35Mollie Gray114541342
43Elizabeth Jones114660231
TOTALS165262158137

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Jenna Perkins10000000
5Kylie Dempsey12110000
10Jamey Satterfield10000000
11Jayden Schoppee12110002
12Lauren Hogan10000003
14Lillian Higgins16202021
20Jane Wu12110001
22Kaylee Horr15211020
23Claire Gaetani113651003
24Oona Sacararidiz10000000
25Ariana Cross10000000
32Kendra Fournier10000000
34Sophia Ward12110000
40Brynn Schroder10000000
TOTALS13214104-410

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-John Bapst Girls December 11, 2021

