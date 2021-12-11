MDI Girls Double Up John Bapst 65-32 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Varsity Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 65-32 at Hermon High School on Saturday, December 11th in the opening game of the 2021-22 season. The game was moved to Hermon because of the concerts at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday December 10th and Sunday the 11th.

MDI led 18-16 t the end of the 1st Quarter but then it was just about all MDI as the Trojans outscored the Crusaders 23-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 3 players in double figures. Mollie Gray and Elizabeth Jones each had 14 points to lead the Trojans. Elena Alderman finished with 12 points. MDI was 8-13 from the free throw line. MDI sank 5 3-pointers. Alderman sank 2 of them. Emily Carter, Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 13 points. The Crusaders were 0-4 from the free throw line.They did sink 4 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 2 3's while Kaylee Horr and Claire Gaetani each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-0, and will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 14th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast starting with the pregame at 6:45 on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. The game will also be livestreamed on the Ellsworth High School Athletic You Tube Channel

John Bapst, 0-1 will play host to Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 14th

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 18 23 18 6 65 John Bapst Girls 16 2 7 7 32

Box Score

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Mia Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 1 12 5 3 2 0 0 1 13 Emily Carter 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 Sophia Brophy 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 31 Olivia Gray 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 35 Mollie Gray 1 14 5 4 1 3 4 2 43 Elizabeth Jones 1 14 6 6 0 2 3 1 TOTALS 1 65 26 21 5 8 13 7

John Bapst

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Jenna Perkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kylie Dempsey 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 Jamey Satterfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jayden Schoppee 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 Lauren Hogan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 Lillian Higgins 1 6 2 0 2 0 2 1 20 Jane Wu 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 Kaylee Horr 1 5 2 1 1 0 2 0 23 Claire Gaetani 1 13 6 5 1 0 0 3 24 Oona Sacararidiz 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ariana Cross 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kendra Fournier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Sophia Ward 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 40 Brynn Schroder 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 32 14 10 4 - 4 10

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos