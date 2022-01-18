MDI Girls Fall to Old Town 47-37 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 47-37 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.
Old Town led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 38-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson who had 11 points. 3 Coyotes were tied with 8 points each. Old Town was 7-13 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3-pointers while Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers and Maddy Arsenault added 1 3-pointer.
MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 9 points. The Trojans were 5-10 from from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Gray had 3 3-pointers, and Emily Carter had 1 3-pointer.
Old Town is now 9-1 and will play at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd
MDI is 6-3 and plays host to Houlton on Friday, January 20th at 6;30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|9
|7
|14
|7
|37
|Old Town Girls
|12
|13
|13
|9
|47
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Grace Witham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|3
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|14
|10
|4
|5
|10
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|TOTALS
|47
|17
|11
|6
|7
|13
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos