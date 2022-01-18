MDI Girls Fall to Old Town 47-37 [STATS/PHOTOS]

january 18, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 47-37 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.

Old Town led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 38-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson who had 11 points. 3 Coyotes were tied with 8 points each. Old Town was 7-13 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3-pointers while Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers and Maddy Arsenault added 1 3-pointer.

MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 9 points. The Trojans were 5-10 from from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Gray had 3 3-pointers, and Emily Carter had 1 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 9-1 and will play at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd

MDI is 6-3 and plays host to Houlton on Friday, January 20th at 6;30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls9714737
Old Town  Girls121313947

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman000000
13Emily Carter621112
15Grace Witham211000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll1255023
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray930300
33Lexi Tozier211000
35Mollie Gray211000
43Elizabeth Jones411025
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS3714104510

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault521103
4Madelyn Emerson1141300
10Lexi Thibodeau844000
12Haylie Madden000000
14Makayla Emerson831200
20Kilee Bradeen000000
22Saige Evans833024
24Logan Gardner000000
30Gabrielle Cody000000
32Alexis Degrasse000000
40Sydney Loring711056
TOTALS4717116713

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Old Town Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans went up to Old Town to play the Coyotes at Mackenzie Gymnasium n Tuesday, January 18th
