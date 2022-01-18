MDI Girls Fall to Old Town 47-37 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 47-37 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th.

Old Town led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 38-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson who had 11 points. 3 Coyotes were tied with 8 points each. Old Town was 7-13 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3-pointers while Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers and Maddy Arsenault added 1 3-pointer.

MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 9 points. The Trojans were 5-10 from from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Gray had 3 3-pointers, and Emily Carter had 1 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 9-1 and will play at MCI on Saturday, January 22nd

MDI is 6-3 and plays host to Houlton on Friday, January 20th at 6;30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 9 7 14 7 37 Old Town Girls 12 13 13 9 47

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 6 2 1 1 1 2 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 12 5 5 0 2 3 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 9 3 0 3 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 2 1 1 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 2 1 1 0 0 0 43 Elizabeth Jones 4 1 1 0 2 5 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 37 14 10 4 5 10

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 5 2 1 1 0 3 4 Madelyn Emerson 11 4 1 3 0 0 10 Lexi Thibodeau 8 4 4 0 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 8 3 1 2 0 0 20 Kilee Bradeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 8 3 3 0 2 4 24 Logan Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Alexis Degrasse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 7 1 1 0 5 6 TOTALS 47 17 11 6 7 13

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos