MDI Girls Hang On to Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team hung on to defeat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday night, December 28th 49-43.

MDI led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-19 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led by 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-31 after the Ponies had tied MDI in the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 10 points while Elena Alderman had 8 points. Leah Carroll had 7 points. The Trojans were 6-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Olivia Gray draining 2 3's and Leah Carroll sinking the other.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had a game-high 20 points. Kiya Cook finished with 7 points. The Ponies were 6-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Cook had 2 3's and Sam Ossenfort had the other for Foxcroft Academy.

MDI is now 4-1 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 30th at 3 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls148131449
Foxcroft Academy Girls811121243

Box Score

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Mia  Shaw10000000
3Alla Hanley10000000
5Emma Simard10000000
11Elena Alderman18440002
13Emily Carter12110002
15Grace Witham16220221
21Sophia Brophy10000000
23Leah Carroll17321022
25Soren Hopkins-Goff10000000
31Olivia Gray16202013
33Lexi Tozier16220221
35Mollie Gray14220011
43Elizabeth Jones110440231
TOTALS1492017361113

Foxcroft Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Annie Raynes120990251
3Kiya Cook17202110
11Meghan Spooner16220224
12Madisyn Kimball10000000
14Shayli Cirulli10000000
21Lauren Martin10000000
23Sam Ossenfort13101003
30Halle Page12110021
31Destiny Weymouth13110121
33Abby Knapp12110000
41Kierstyn Nuite10000000
42Kaitlyn Lord10000000
43Allie Smith10000000
TOTALS1431714361310

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Foxcroft Academy Girls December 28, 2021

