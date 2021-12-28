MDI Girls Hang On to Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team hung on to defeat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday night, December 28th 49-43.

MDI led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-19 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led by 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-31 after the Ponies had tied MDI in the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 10 points while Elena Alderman had 8 points. Leah Carroll had 7 points. The Trojans were 6-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Olivia Gray draining 2 3's and Leah Carroll sinking the other.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had a game-high 20 points. Kiya Cook finished with 7 points. The Ponies were 6-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Cook had 2 3's and Sam Ossenfort had the other for Foxcroft Academy.

MDI is now 4-1 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 30th at 3 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 14 8 13 14 49 Foxcroft Academy Girls 8 11 12 12 43

Box Score

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Mia Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 2 13 Emily Carter 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 Grace Witham 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 1 21 Sophia Brophy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 1 7 3 2 1 0 2 2 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 1 6 2 0 2 0 1 3 33 Lexi Tozier 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 1 35 Mollie Gray 1 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 43 Elizabeth Jones 1 10 4 4 0 2 3 1 TOTALS 1 49 20 17 3 6 11 13

Foxcroft Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Annie Raynes 1 20 9 9 0 2 5 1 3 Kiya Cook 1 7 2 0 2 1 1 0 11 Meghan Spooner 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 4 12 Madisyn Kimball 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Shayli Cirulli 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lauren Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Sam Ossenfort 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 30 Halle Page 1 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 31 Destiny Weymouth 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 1 33 Abby Knapp 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 41 Kierstyn Nuite 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Kaitlyn Lord 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Allie Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 43 17 14 3 6 13 10

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos