MDI Girls Hang On to Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team hung on to defeat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday night, December 28th 49-43.
MDI led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-19 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led by 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-31 after the Ponies had tied MDI in the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 10 points while Elena Alderman had 8 points. Leah Carroll had 7 points. The Trojans were 6-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Olivia Gray draining 2 3's and Leah Carroll sinking the other.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had a game-high 20 points. Kiya Cook finished with 7 points. The Ponies were 6-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Cook had 2 3's and Sam Ossenfort had the other for Foxcroft Academy.
MDI is now 4-1 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 30th at 3 p.m.
Foxcroft Academy is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou on Thursday, December 30th at 2 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|14
|8
|13
|14
|49
|Foxcroft Academy Girls
|8
|11
|12
|12
|43
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Mia Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma Simard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Emily Carter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Grace Witham
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|35
|Mollie Gray
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|1
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|20
|17
|3
|6
|11
|13
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Annie Raynes
|1
|20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|Kiya Cook
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Meghan Spooner
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|12
|Madisyn Kimball
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Shayli Cirulli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lauren Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sam Ossenfort
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Halle Page
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|Destiny Weymouth
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|33
|Abby Knapp
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kierstyn Nuite
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kaitlyn Lord
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Allie Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|43
|17
|14
|3
|6
|13
|10
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos