MDI Girls Rally to Beat Houlton 52-50 [STATS]

Trailing by 1 with less than 10 seconds left Soren Hopkins-Goff scored her only points of the game, hitting a jump-shot from the left side and then sinking 1-2 free throws to give the MDI Trojans a 52-50 win over Houlton on Saturday, January 14th.

MDI led 8-7 at the end of 1st Quarter and 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton outscored MDI 20-9 to take a 39-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier with 15 points. Mollie Gray had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 11-17 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Gabby Gentle with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Amelia Callnan had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Drew Warman had a 3-pointer. Houlton was 19-32 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-4 and will play at home against Old Town on Wednesday, January 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame starting at 6:45.

Houlton is 3-6 and will travel to play Bucksport on Monday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 8 16 9 19 52 Houlton Girls 7 12 20 11 50

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 8 4 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 2 1 - - - Lexi Tozier 15 6 - 3 7 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 3 1 - 1 2 Mollie Gray 11 3 1 2 2 Sophia Brophy 7 2 - 3 4 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 6 2 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 19 1 11 17

Houlton