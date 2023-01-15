MDI Girls Rally to Beat Houlton 52-50 [STATS]

MDI-Houlton January 14, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Trailing by 1 with less than 10 seconds left Soren Hopkins-Goff scored her only points of the game, hitting a jump-shot from the left side and then sinking 1-2 free throws to give the MDI Trojans a 52-50 win over Houlton on Saturday, January 14th.

MDI-Houlton January 14, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
MDI led 8-7 at the end of 1st Quarter and 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton outscored MDI 20-9 to take a 39-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI-Houlton January 14, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
MDI was led by Lexi Tozier with 15 points. Mollie Gray had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 11-17 from the free throw line.

MDI-Houlton January 14, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
Houlton was led by Gabby Gentle with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Amelia Callnan had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Drew Warman had a 3-pointer. Houlton was 19-32 from the free throw line.

MDI-Houlton January 14, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
MDI is now 5-4 and will play at home against Old Town on Wednesday, January 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame starting at 6:45.

Houlton is 3-6 and will travel to play Bucksport on Monday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls81691952
Houlton Girls712201150

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw84---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar21---
Lexi Tozier156-37
Emma Simard0----
Soren Hopkins-Goff31-12
Mollie Gray113122
Sophia Brophy72-34
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley62-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS521911117

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Macy Cram0----
Amelia Callnan111168
Leah Swallow0----
Mylee Sylvia0----
Gabby Gentle1731813
Drew Warman82112
Danni Espenscheid21--2
Emma Swallow61-44
Kaitlyn Kenney0----
Lily Brewer21---
Camille Callnan21--1
Payton Collins0----
Tori Ervin21--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS501131932
