MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1

The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor.

Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.

MDI is now 1-2. They will travel to Hermon to play the Hawks on Thursday, September 15th at 6 p.m.

GSA is now 1-3. They will host the Orono Red Riots on Thursday, September 14th at 4 p.m.

