MDI Girls Top Caribou 43-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 28, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team concluded the week in which they play 5 games in 7 days, with a win over Caribou 43-35 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Friday night, January 28th. The Trojans went 4-1 during the week.

MDI had a narrow 1 point lead 8-7, at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored Caribou 14-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 11 points. The Trojans were 10-21 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Emily Carter and Olivia Gray each had 2 3-pointers with Mollie Gray the other 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Maddie DePrey who had a game-high 14 points with 8 points coming in the 4th Quarter. Ashlyn Bouchard had 8 points. The Vikings were 4-5 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers.

MDI is now 11-4 and will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 5-7 and plays at Bucksport on Monday, January 31st.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Caribou  Girls7591435
MDI Girls81681143

Box Score

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Selena Savage311011
3Brianna Levesque000000
4Mia Theriault000000
5Ainsley Caron000000
10Gabrielle Sutherland211000
12Ashlyn Bouchard831200
14Abby Haney000000
15Madelyn Deprey1477000
20Amelia Godin000000
22Elizabeth Wing000000
23Emma Butler000000
24Abby Leahy821134
30Joslyn Griffeth000000
TOTALS351411345

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman211000
13Emily Carter620200
15Grace Witham211000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll933035
25Soren Hopkins-Goff311012
31Olivia Gray1131234
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray621114
43Elizabeth Jones411026
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS4314951021

MDI-Caribou Girls Basketball January 28

The MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to Caribou on Friday, January 28th
