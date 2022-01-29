MDI Girls Top Caribou 43-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team concluded the week in which they play 5 games in 7 days, with a win over Caribou 43-35 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Friday night, January 28th. The Trojans went 4-1 during the week.
MDI had a narrow 1 point lead 8-7, at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored Caribou 14-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 11 points. The Trojans were 10-21 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Emily Carter and Olivia Gray each had 2 3-pointers with Mollie Gray the other 3-pointer.
Caribou was led by Maddie DePrey who had a game-high 14 points with 8 points coming in the 4th Quarter. Ashlyn Bouchard had 8 points. The Vikings were 4-5 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers.
MDI is now 11-4 and will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd at 6:30 p.m.
Caribou is now 5-7 and plays at Bucksport on Monday, January 31st.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Girls
|7
|5
|9
|14
|35
|MDI Girls
|8
|16
|8
|11
|43
Box Score
Caribou
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Selena Savage
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Brianna Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mia Theriault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ainsley Caron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Gabrielle Sutherland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ashlyn Bouchard
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|14
|Abby Haney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Madelyn Deprey
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Amelia Godin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Elizabeth Wing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Emma Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Abby Leahy
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|30
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|14
|11
|3
|4
|5
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Olivia Gray
|11
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|43
|14
|9
|5
|10
|21