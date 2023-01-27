MDI Girls Upset Caribou 49-47 [STATS]

The MDI Girls came into the game with the Caribou Vikings in 10th place with a 6-6 needing that signature win...They left Caribou with that win, beating the 10-2 Caribou Vikings, 49-47 in Caribou on Friday afternoon, January 27th.

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Vikings had a 20-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The score was deadlocked 32-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 3 players in double-figures. Sophia Brophy had 14 points to lead the Trojans followed by Mollie Gray with 13 points and Lexi Tozier with 12 points. Both Lexi and Mollie had 3-pointers. The Trojans were 9-15 from the free throe line.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with a game-high 16 points, despite sitting out the majority of the 3rd Quarter with foul trouble. Carly Morrow had 11 points. Deprey and Madelyn Morrow each had 2 3's, 2hile Carly Morrow chipped in 1 3-pointer. The Vikings were 8-16 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 7-6 and will play Presque Isle in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 28th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 12:45. The game may also be heard on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Caribou is now 10-3. They will host the Ellsworth Eagles on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 - - 2 2 Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 12 4 1 1 3 Emma Simard 2 1 - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 4 2 - - - Mollie Gray 13 3 1 4 7 Sophia Brophy 14 6 - 2 3 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 17 2 9 15

Caribou