MDI Girls Win Class B Northern Maine Cross Country Championship [PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Win Class B Northern Maine Cross Country Championship

October 23, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 23 at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The Top 5 Teams and Top 30 Individuals qualify for the State Championships next Saturday, October 30 in Belfast.

Here are the Team results

  1. MDI - 30
  2. Cony - 59
  3. Waterville - 75
  4. Caribou - 125
  5. John Bapst - 143
  6. Belfast - 155
  7. Hermon - 173
  8. Foxcroft Academy - 181
  9. Medomak Valley - 197

Here are the individual results courtesy of Sub 5
Girls 5k Run CC Class B
==================================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
==================================================================================
TOP 30 INDIVIDUALS QUALIFY FOR STATE MEET
1 Amelia VanDongen FR Mount Desert 19:39.69 1
2 Abby Williams JR Waterville 19:59.27 2
3 Kayley Bell JR Caribou High School 20:09.78 3
4 Anna Jandreau JR Presque Isle 20:17.57
5 Grace Kirk SR Cony High School 20:18.91 4
6 Grace Munger SR Mount Desert 20:24.01 5
7 AyliGrace Munro SR Mount Desert 20:27.76 6
8 Addison Nelson JR Ellsworth 20:42.75
9 Bri Harriman SR Cony High School 20:47.97 7
10 Addison Pellerin FR Winslow High School 20:58.42
11 Callan Eason JR Mount Desert 21:00.17 8
12 Beatrice Beale Tate SO Waterville 21:02.49 9
13 Ella Joyce JR Mount Desert 21:16.89 10
14 Meri Rainford FR Mount Desert 21:20.13 11
15 Piper Soares JR Mount Desert 21:21.39 12
16 Anna Bateman SR Hermon High School 21:58.76 13
17 Juniper Fowler JR Belfast 22:03.39 14
18 Loralie Grady FR Cony High School 22:04.59 15
19 Sage Fortin JR Cony High School 22:36.74 16
20 Emma Brown JR Cony High School 22:47.70 17
21 Annmarie Limberger SR Waterville 22:51.78 18
22 Meara McVearry SO Belfast 22:59.34 19
23 Hazel Dow SR Waterville 23:01.78 20
24 Mikaeka Spooner SR Caribou High School 23:03.58 21
25 Sherry Foster JR John Bapst 23:04.99 22
26 Kassi Soule SR Medomak Valley H 23:06.94 23
27 Zoe Yerxa SO Old Town 23:11.68
28 Hannah Nadeau SR John Bapst 23:16.44 24
29 Ashley Frederick SR Nokomis 23:18.49
30 Lindsay Moulton SR Winslow High School 23:39.23
31 Elizbeth Wing FR Caribou High School 23:40.33 25
32 Keya Amundsen SR Waterville 23:42.72 26
33 Lida Kanoti FR Old Town 23:45.36
34 Annie Raynes JR Foxcroft Academy 23:51.20 27
35 Sophia Nepton JR Old Town 24:01.76
36 Anna Gray JR Hermon High School 24:07.90 28
37 Paige Goodwin FR Lawrence 24:14.90
38 Olivia McCorrison SR Foxcroft Academy 24:19.51 29
39 McKayla Fortin SR Winslow High School 24:22.17
40 Paige Inforati JR John Bapst 24:50.14 30
41 Erin Robbins SO Belfast 24:54.47 31
42 Emily Mahoney SR Medomak Valley H 25:13.21 32
43 Sarah Hartford FR John Bapst 25:21.53 33
44 Amber Stokes SR John Bapst 25:22.11 34
45 Lucy Clews FR John Bapst 25:25.48 35
46 Jalyn Drost SO Medomak Valley H 25:28.58 36
47 Maddie Jackson SR Presque Isle 25:39.46
48 Lauren Lister FR Caribou High School 25:49.60 37
49 Nora Koskela-Koivisto JR Foxcroft Academy 25:50.31 38
50 Kate Bechtel FR Caribou High School 25:55.77 39
51 Estella Sprague FR Belfast 26:20.38 40
52 Caleigh Tasker JR Hermon High School 26:26.50 41
53 Makayla Landry SR Foxcroft Academy 26:30.50 42
54 Katherine Caron FR John Bapst 26:37.21 43
55 Brielle Noyes FR Hermon High School 26:38.24 44
56 Emily Fuller SR Foxcroft Academy 26:40.72 45
57 Ayla Noftall SO Cony High School 26:46.87 46
58 Livezey Sheehan FR Ellsworth 27:08.06
59 Julia Bartley SO Presque Isle 27:10.59
60 Leah Crosby SR Hermon High School 27:18.50 47
61 Hallie Firmage SO Lawrence 27:30.64
62 Kassidy Gordon JR Waterville 27:44.94 48
63 Brianna Pinette FR Hermon High School 27:47.24 49
64 Elizabeth Bowman SR Medomak Valley H 27:49.67 50
65 Sydney Marriner JR Belfast 28:16.24 51
66 Devyn Robinson JR Hermon High School 28:23.56 52
67 Jonna Denney SO Caribou High School 28:27.97 53
68 Greta Limberger FR Waterville 29:02.28 54
69 Jenna Hanoian SR Cony High School 29:34.23 55
70 Molly Jennings SR Medomak Valley H 30:25.70 56
71 Kylie Blake SO Medomak Valley H 30:42.94 57
72 Morgan Flanders SR Medomak Valley H 31:05.76 58
73 Carolina Heilborn JR Foxcroft Academy 31:49.28 59
-- Maria Protheroe SR Oceanside DNF
Check out photos from the race

2021 Class B Northern Maine Girls Cross Country Championship

The 2021 Class B Northern Maine Girls Cross Country Championship was held Saturday, October 23 at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast
