MDI Hangs on to Beat Foxcroft Academy 4-3

The MDI Trojans hung on to beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 4-3 in Dover-Foxcroft Monday afternoon, May 8th

Taylor Grant was dominating in the circle for MDI, striking out 17 and walking 4. She allowed 3 runs and 3 hits.

Mollie Gray and Grace Horner each had 2 hits to lead the Trojan's attack. Lily James, Grant, Lexi Tozier and Gracie Parker singled for MDI.

Olivia Hill was in the circle for the Ponies. She allowed 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter.

Leah Hill had a double for the Ponies. Amara Perfect and Brooke Weston singled for Foxcroft Academy.

The Trojans are now 3-4. MDI has 3 more games scheduled this week. They are at Old Town on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30, play at home on Wednesday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m against Bucksport and then travels to Bangor to play John Bapst on Friiday, May 12th at the Union Street Softball Fields.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-5. They play at Central against the Red Devils on Wednesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday, May 11th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.