MDI Nips Ellsworth 3-2 [PHOTOS]

Anytime that MDI and Ellsworth meet, no matter what the sport, you know you're in for a great game! That was the case Friday afternoon, May 20th, when the MDI Trojans nipped the Ellsworth Eagles 3-2 in Ellsworth.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She struck out 8 and walked 1. She allowed 7 hits.

Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth. She struck out 9, and walked 1. She allowed 6 hits.

MDI scored 1 run in the 1st and 2 runs in the 4th innings. Ellsworth's 2 runs came in the 3rd inning.

Mollie Gray had a single and double for the Trojans. Bailey Goodell, Addie Boyce, Grace Horner and Lily James all singled for MDI.

Sophie Lynch had a pair of doubles for Ellsworth. Aaliyah Manning, Jayden Sullivan, Reece Hellum and Anna Stevens singled for the Eagles.

MDI is now 8-3 and will play host to Old Town on Monday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 9-3. They travel to Blue Hill to play GSA on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.