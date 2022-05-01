MDI Outlasts Foxcroft Academy Wins 12-7

The MDI and Foxcroft Academy bats combined for 25 hits on a chilly, windy, Saturday afternoon in Bar Harbor, but the Trojans outlasted the Ponies, coming away with a 12-7 victory.

Quentin Pileggi started on the mound for MDI and "Q" went 6.0 innings, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter to pick up the win. Jay Haney came on in relief and pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 1.

Jaden Richard started for the Ponie and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Anthony Smith pitched the 5th and 6th innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2.

Joey Wellman-Clouse led MDI's offense going 3-4 and driving in 2 runs. Pileggi helped his own cause going 2-3 at the plate and driving in 2 runs. Aiden Grant was 2-3. Nick Jacobs was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Jay Haney was 2-4 with 2 runs knocked in, AJ Lozano, and Ian MacDonnell each had a single and run batted in. Jacob Shields had a double and Alex Gray had a single and drove in 2 runs.

The Trojans ran wild on the basepaths, stealing 11 bases. Grant and Pileggi stole 3 bases each, Haney and Wellman-Clouse 2 bases each and Gray swiped 1 base.

For Foxcroft Academy Jaden Richard and Chase Higgins were each 3-4 with a double. Caden Crocker had a double. Gideon Topolski, Donald Poole and Jackson Day each had a single.

The Ponies stole 10 bases. Topolski stole 3 bags. Calvin Landry, and Jadon Richard stole 2 bases. Higgins, Poole and Kholton Perry each stole 1 base.

MDI is now 3-1 and will play in Bangor against John Bapst at Husson University on Monday, May 2nd at 4;30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-3 and plays at Dexter on Monday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)