MDI Rallies for 3 Runs in 6th and Beats Ellsworth 4-3 [PHOTOS}

The MDI Trojans beat the Ellsworth Eagles 4-3 on a cold drizzly afternoon in Bar Harbor, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Ellsworth took an early lead in the top of the 1st and added another run in the 4th to take a 2-0 lead. The Trojans added 1 run in the 5th before adding 3 in the 6th.

Jay Haney pitched a complete game for the Trojans picking up the win. He scattered 4 hits and allowed 3 runs, striking out 8. He didn't walk a batter.

Peter Keblinsky started for Ellsworth and went 5.2 innings. He allowed only 3 hits, and struck out 11, but walked 8. Jackson Barry retired the final batter in the 6th, allowing 1 hit.

Jay Haney helped himself at the plate, with a single and run batted in. Isaac MacDonnell had a single and a nifty pick at 1st to get the Trojans out of an inning early in the game. Matthew Levesque and Spencer Grierson each had a single and run batted in.

Miles Palmer, Peter Keblinsky, Dawson Curtis and Wyatt Bragdon each singled for Ellsworth.

MDI is now 1-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Friday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is 1-1. They play at Brewer (at Mahaney Diamond in Bangor) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26th

