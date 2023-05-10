MDI Runs Out of Pitching and Bucksport Wins 21-5

Playing their 3rd game in as many days, the MDI Trojans Baseball Team ran out of pitching and the Bucksport Golden Bucks took advantage, scoring 5 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings and 8 runs in the 7th inning, beating MDI 21-5. The game was played in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bucksport 's bats banged out 14 hits. Connor Fitch led the offense with 4 singles. Bo Provencher and Jason Terrill each had 2 hits including a double. Ryan Einchester had 2 hits. Trent Goss and Gavyn Holyoke each singled.

Gavyn Holyoke went 5.0 innings and allowed 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Brandon Elden pitched the final 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2.

MDI used 6 pitchers. Joey Wellman-Clouse , Nick Roos, Ryan Davis, Brendan Graves,Sam Sinclair and Isaac MacDonnell combined to allow 14 hits, striking out 1 and walking 14.

CollinSullivan was 3-4 with a triple at the plate for MDI. MacDonnell had 2 singles. Aiden Grant, Nick Jacobs, Jacob Shields and Sam Sinclair singled.

MDI is now 5-4. They play in Bangor at Husson University against John Bapst on Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

Bucksport is now 6-4.They play at home against Sumner on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

